ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The newest member of Bills Mafia is expected to arrive in a few months.

On Friday, actress Hailee Steinfeld, who is married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, shared in her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, that they're expecting their first child together.

Steinfeld, who turned 29 on Thursday, revealed the news at the end of her list of favorite moments from 2025. The list included attending her first college football game in Laramie, Wyoming, for Allen's jersey retirement ceremony, personal career moments and getting married.

The couple also shared the news on Instagram, with Allen commenting on the post, "I love you."

Steinfeld and Allen were married May 31 after going public with their relationship in spring 2023. He proposed in November 2024 during the team's bye week.

The reigning NFL MVP told ESPN this fall that he has a new appreciation for his personal life after spending his offseason with loved ones.

"Obviously, I love my job. I think it's extremely important," Allen said. "I do everything that I can to win games and help our team win, but the family aspect in being a good person and all that other stuff, I think that's, if not just as important, if not more, than playing our game and what we do.

"It's weird for me to say that because football is the only thing I've ever truly like, wanted to do. ... It's the only thing that like I care about in my life more than anything. And knowing that there's more in life, it's ... I don't know, I think as you get older, you start to realize that, but don't get it twisted, I still care, probably an obnoxious amount about this game and trying to bring a Lombardi [Trophy] here to Western New York, and it's the only goal that I have in my work career."