          Lions place safety Joseph on IR, activate OL Mahogany

          • Eric WoodyardDec 20, 2025, 09:43 PM
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted," "Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan.
          DETROIT -- The Lions have placed veteran safety Kerby Joseph on the injured reserve list while activating OL Christian Mahogany, the team announced Saturday.

          Joseph, 25, has been bothered by a knee injury all season and has appeared in just six games. He didn't practice all week and hasn't played since Week 6 at Kansas City.

          Joseph signed a four-year, $86 million extension in April after a first-team All-Pro season in 2024, where he led the NFL with nine interceptions. He also became the NFL's first safety to record at least four interceptions in each of the first three seasons of a player's career since Hall of Famer Ed Reed (2002-04).

          Despite limited action, Joseph managed to snag three interceptions this season with 18 tackles and four passes defended. He was on track to return earlier this month, but head coach Dan Campbell said he was bothered by a recent setback, which led to the decision to place him on IR.

          "No, it's just -- bothers him, that's the best way to say it," Campbell told reporters on Dec. 12, while commenting on the severity of the recent setback.