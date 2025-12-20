Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Lions have placed veteran safety Kerby Joseph on the injured reserve list while activating OL Christian Mahogany, the team announced Saturday.

Joseph, 25, has been bothered by a knee injury all season and has appeared in just six games. He didn't practice all week and hasn't played since Week 6 at Kansas City.

Joseph signed a four-year, $86 million extension in April after a first-team All-Pro season in 2024, where he led the NFL with nine interceptions. He also became the NFL's first safety to record at least four interceptions in each of the first three seasons of a player's career since Hall of Famer Ed Reed (2002-04).

Despite limited action, Joseph managed to snag three interceptions this season with 18 tackles and four passes defended. He was on track to return earlier this month, but head coach Dan Campbell said he was bothered by a recent setback, which led to the decision to place him on IR.

"No, it's just -- bothers him, that's the best way to say it," Campbell told reporters on Dec. 12, while commenting on the severity of the recent setback.