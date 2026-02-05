How to watch 2026 Super Bowl coverage on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN will put a bow on the NFL postseason with pregame and postgame coverage of Super Bowl LX between the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks and the AFC champion New England Patriots.

Tune in as Mike Greenberg and the crew get you ready for kickoff with "Postseason NFL Countdown." Immediately following the game, Chris Berman will take the baton and have all of the highlights, instant analysis and reactions from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Berman will then pass it to Scott Van Pelt, who will be at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the site of Super Bowl LXI. The symbolic moment will mark the official start of "The Handoff," a 24-hour, multiplatform initiative that begins the official countdown to Super Bowl LXI -- ESPN's first Super Bowl -- which will be played Feb. 14, 2027.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage on Super Bowl Sunday:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Sunday, Feb. 8

10 a.m.: "Postseason NFL Countdown" on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the NFL streaming hub

10:30 p.m.: "NFL PrimeTime" on ESPN, in the ESPN App and in the show's streaming hub

11:30 p.m.: "The Handoff"

More on 'The Handoff'

"SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt" will mark the start of "The Handoff," ESPN's prelude to Super Bowl LXI. Laura Rutledge will continue the network's comprehensive recap of Super Bowl LX with "Super Bowl Live" from SoFi Stadium and look ahead to the storylines that will carry the NFL to Super Bowl LXI.

Monday will feature several ESPN and ABC shows broadcasting live from Disneyland Park and other locations across Southern California.

How can fans access more NFL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, fantasy and more.