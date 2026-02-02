Hispanic icons who owned Super Bowl halftime before Bad Bunny

Open Extended Reactions

SUPER BOWL LX is making history: For the first time, the halftime show will feature a Spanish language-dominant solo performance, led by multi-Grammy-winning Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny. While Latin powerhouses such as Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have electrified previous shows, this groundbreaking moment represents something bigger -- a celebration of Latin music's explosive global reach and a nod to the 40-plus-million Spanish speakers calling the U.S. home. This isn't just entertainment; it's a cultural earthquake showcasing how American identity and inclusivity are constantly evolving.

Super Bowl 2026 Super Bowl LX is on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT), live from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game features the Seattle Seahawks vs. the New England Patriots and will be broadcast on Hulu+Live TV, among other outlets.

Before kickoff, let's rewind through the electrifying moments when Hispanic artists took center stage at halftime.

Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan was the first Hispanic artist to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 1992. Estefan performed "Live for Loving You" and "Get on Your Feet" on a 50-foot elevated platform to close out the "Winter Magic" themed halftime show in Minneapolis. The Cuban-American artist returned to the Super Bowl stage seven years later and performed alongside Stevie Wonder and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at Super Bowl XXXIII. As part of the "A celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" halftime show in Miami, Estefan performed her single "Oye," which blends Spanish and English lyrics.

Arturo Sandoval and the Miami Sound Machine

Sandoval and Latin Pop group Miami Sound Machine shared the halftime show stage with Patti LaBelle and Tony Bennett at Super Bowl XXIX in 1995. Sandoval delivered a memorable trumpet solo during Bennett's rendition of Duke Ellington's classic "Caravan." The show, entitled "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye," featured more than 1,000 performers, including dancers, acrobats and jugglers. The show concluded with a spectacular performance of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" with all the performers sharing the stage.

Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias

The Disney-produced Super Bowl XXXIV halftime show in Atlanta featured Hispanic pop stars Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias. In front of more than 70,000 fans, the co-headliners performed "Celebrate the Future Hand in Hand" on a giant circular stage. The elaborate millennium celebration also included Phil Collins, Toni Braxton, an 80-person choir and Edward James Olmos as the show's narrator.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars made Super Bowl history at 28 years old when he headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. Mars became the youngest artist to solo-headline the Super Bowl halftime show. He was accompanied by the eight members of his band, The Hooligans, which also includes his older brother Eric "E-Panda" Hernandez on drums. The group members were outfitted in matching Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane suits. Mars' six-song set also featured a special guest appearance by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, culminating in a joint performance of "Give It Away." Two years later, Mars was a special guest at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show, where he performed "Uptown Funk" and joined Beyoncé and Coldplay during the show.

Gustavo Dudamel and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles

LA Philharmonic music director Gustavo Dudamel and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) were special guests during Coldplay's halftime performance at Super Bowl 50. The Venezuelan conductor directed YOLA members in performances of "Viva La Vida" and "Paradise "alongside the band at Levi's Stadium. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin asked Dudamel to join the halftime show, which was watched by 115.5 million viewers.

Fergie and Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas

Two members of the Black Eyed Peas trace their roots to Hispanic lineage. Taboo Nawasha, born Jaime Luis Gomez, has Mexican and Native American roots. Fergie, the group's lead singer at the time, shares Mexican ancestry through her great-grandmother, who was from Guanajuato, Mexico. Their eight-song halftime set at Super Bowl XLV included hits "I Gotta Feeling" and "Let's Get It Started." The halftime show also featured guest performances by Usher and Guns N' Roses guitarist, Slash, attracting a total audience of 110.2 million viewers in 2011.

The Super Bowl LIV Halftime show featured Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. According to Billboard, the performers were selected to reflect Miami's Latin culture. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Shakira

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were the first Hispanic duo to co-headline a Super Bowl halftime show in 2020. On the same day Shakira turned 43, she opened the show with "She Wolf," "Empire," and "Ojos Así." As the show drew to a close, the native Colombian star teamed up with Lopez for the grand finale of "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," during which Shakira showcased the Afro-Colombian dance champeta. The Super Bowl LIV halftime show drew an estimated 103 million viewers.

Jennifer Lopez

In a performance that celebrated Latin culture and Latina empowerment, Jennifer Lopez co-headlined the Super Bowl LIV halftime show alongside Shakira. Lopez's seven-minute portion of the set included hits such as "Jenny from the Block" and "Ain't it Funny." Her then-11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, performed "Let's Get Loud," which carried a powerful message about immigration policies. Lopez wore a double-sided feather cape with both the American and Puerto Rican flags as her daughter sang "Born in the U.S.A." The entire 14-minute production won an Emmy and received four nominations.

J Balvin

The Colombian icon known as "Reggaeton's Global Ambassador" energized the Super Bowl LIV stage alongside Jennifer Lopez during the mash-up of "Qué Calor" and "Mi Gente." During the performance, the Spanish-language artist wore his Air Jordan 1 collaboration. The debut of this shoe during the halftime show marked the first partnership between a Latin artist and the Jordan Brand.

Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist on Spotify globally in 2025, with over 19.8 billion streams. His sixth studio album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS ("I Should Have Taken More Photos") won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammys. Getty Images

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny appeared as a surprise guest during Shakira's cover of "I Like It" during the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami. The Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton music performed his verse from Cardi B's 2018 hit, which blends Spanish lyrics into the mix. The pair then followed up with a collaboration on Shakira's popular Spanish track, "Chantaje." Bad Bunny will be the first Latin American male artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show in 2026.