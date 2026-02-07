Bad Bunny latest Super Bowl performer to appear in multiple performances

Open Extended Reactions

Bad Bunny is set to take the big stage during the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Bad Bunny, whose given name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, is riding high after winning album of the year last Sunday at the Grammys for his latest soundtrack "DeBi TiRAR MaS FOTos," which translates to "I should have taken more photos."

The Grammy win is just his latest milestone; Bad Bunny's momentum has been building for years as he approaches Sunday's halftime show.

In Super Bowl LIV, Bad Bunny made a guest star appearance during Shakira's halftime performance. After she performed "Whenever, Whenever," Bad Bunny appeared on stage with a silver monochromatic outfit complete with a white durag to perform his feature on Cardi B's "I Like It."

Bad Bunny isn't the first superstar to make multiple appearances during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Here are a few other halftime performers who've performed more than once on such a stage.

Kendrick Lamar

Years performed: 2025, 2022

In a tribute to hip-hop, with an emphasis on highlighting Los Angeles, Kendrick Lamar shared the NFL's biggest stage with an all-star lineup that included rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Eminem, as well as R&B singer Mary J. Blige.

Lamar first appeared in the center of an organized box formation surrounded by his background dancers. They sat in boxes and wore sashes that read "Dre Day," a tribute to the West Coast rapper, while Lamar rapped the intro "m.A.A.d. city." Lamar then performed his hit song "Alright," before Dr. Dre and Eminem took the stage to perform "Forgot About Dre."

In 2025, Lamar became the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show after a dominant year, highlighted by a rap feud with Canadian rapper Drake. Lamar produced the hit diss record "Not Like Us" and dropped his latest "GNX" album.

Lamar delivered a halftime show that contained hits from his "GNX" album and tunes from his past discography, along with vital storytelling. His show featured Samuel L. Jackson, who acted as "Uncle Sam," and tennis star Serena Williams. SZA and Mustard were special guest performers, who eventually turned the show into a prelude for their world stadium tour, the Grand National Tour.

Usher

Years performed: 2024, 2011

The Black Eyed Peas were headliners of the Super Bowl XLV halftime show with a nine-song track list. Usher took part in the playlist, with his guest appearance in performing "OMG" alongside the group.

A little more than a decade later, Usher became the headliner of the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show at Allegiant Stadium, after a successful Las Vegas residency that started in 2021 and ended in December 2023, earning over $100 million.

In the halftime show, Usher sang some of the top hits from his 30-plus-year discography with some special guests. He performed alongside the Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South marching band, members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Mary J. Blige

Years performed: 2022, 2001

Before releasing her album "No More Drama," Mary J. Blige made a surprise appearance during The Kings of Rock and Pop halftime show for Super Bowl XXXV, where she shared the stage for "Walk This Way" with Aerosmith, Nelly, Britney Spears and NSYNC.

Years after dropping "No More Drama" and "Family Affair," she performed those same hits on stage at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI.

Justin Timberlake

Years performed: 2018, 2004, 2001

Prince's estate praised Justin Timberlake's performance and wrote in a statement, "Justin Timberlake, the NFL, and the City of Minneapolis used the stadium and the city to give a beautiful hometown tribute to Prince." Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Timberlake was a guest performer in the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show, which included artists Janet Jackson, Nelly, P. Diddy and Kid Rock, with performances with the Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul and University of Houston marching bands. Timberlake's guest appearance came at the end of the performance when he performed "Rock Your Body" with Jackson to conclude the show.

He came back for Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, sharing the stage with the University of Minnesota marching band for "Suit and Tie" and also paid homage to late R&B singer and Minnesota native Prince with a cover of "I Would Die 4 U." Timberlake also made an appearance with his former group NSYNC during Super Bowl XXXV.

Beyoncé

Years performed: 2016, 2013

Beyoncé first took the Super Bowl stage as a headliner of the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show. The performance doubled as a Destiny's Child reunion, marking the first time Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams shared the stage publicly since the group officially disbanded in 2006. After performing hit songs such as "Love On Top" and "Crazy In Love," Rowland and Williams appeared alongside Knowles to perform "Bootylicious," "Independent Women Part 1" and "Single Ladies" before closing the show on a solo note with "Halo."

Three years later, she appeared as a guest in Coldplay's Super Bowl 50 halftime show, where she performed "Formation" and shared the stage with Bruno Mars for "Uptown Funk" before concluding the show with Mars and Coldplay for "Up&Up."

Bruno Mars

Years performed: 2016, 2014

At 28 years old, Bruno Mars made history as the youngest artist to serve as the sole NFL Super Bowl halftime headliner. The Red Hot Chili Peppers were his special guests. Theo Wargo/FilmMagic

Mars rocked the big stage for nearly 11 minutes at the Super Bowl XLVIII halftime show. Along with a playlist of hits that included his hit songs "Locked Out of Heaven" and "Treasure," Mars also put his musical versatility on full display with a drum intro to get the crowd amped.

He returned to the stage two years later, a year after he dropped his hit single "Uptown Funk", and performed it alongside Beyoncé. He also shared the stage with headliner Coldplay and Beyoncé for a joint performance of "Up&Up."

Nelly

Years performed: 2004, 2001

The St. Louis rapper also shared the same stage with Mary J. Blige in 2001 before being featured in the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show to perform his hit song "Hot in Here."

Marching bands

Grambling State 'World Famed'

Years performed: 1967, 1968, 1975, 1980, 1987

In the Super Bowl I halftime show between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs, the Grambling State Tiger Marching Band, widely known as the "World Famed," shared the field with the University of Arizona Marching Band.

Arizona's field show contained several selections, such as "When the Saints Go Marching In," "Law and Justice," a western outlaw theme, and "Liberty Bell" by John Philip Sousa, before performing a tribute drill to the NFL, with a formation of two players and two footballs.

Grambling State, then known as Grambling College, joined the Arizona marching band and made a formation of the United States, with flags of both the National and American Football leagues while each team was introduced to fans and relocated to its place on the map. The bands concluded the show by playing a selection of "This is My Country."

The "World Famed" returned to the field in 1968, 1975, 1980 and 1987, a testament of Grambling State's musicianship and the impact of show-style marching bands at large.

Southern University 'Human Jukebox'

Years performed: 1970, 1981

The Human Jukebox first played at the Super Bowl IV halftime show in a tribute to Mardi Gras and Louisiana culture, with drill tunes such as "Get Ready" by The Temptations. The band from "Jaguar Land" returned years later in 1981 with a similar Mardi Gras theme. The showstyle marching band and the "Fabulous Dancing Dolls" from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, also appeared in the Super Bowl LIX pregame performance in a New Orleans-themed show.

Florida A&M 'Marching 100'

Years performed: 1969, 2007

The Marching 100 first played at the Super Bowl in 1969 and took its performance to another level with Prince. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The incomparable Marching 100 appeared in its first Super Bowl halftime show in 1969, showcasing the marching style founder Dr. William P. Foster incorporated into the marching band culture, which still stands in all HBCU bands. They went on to perform alongside legendary R&B singer Prince in the Super Bowl XLI halftime show, one of the most iconic performances in Super Bowl halftime history.

Florida A&M marched out to "Baby I'm A Star" and performed a dance routine, as well as to "Purple Rain" as rain poured.