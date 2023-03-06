The NHL trade deadline has passed, which means the stretch run to the Stanley Cup playoffs is here.

Is there enough time left to change the NHL awards race dynamics? Many of last month's front-runners are still in the lead for these awards.

Welcome to the NHL Awards Watch for March. We've polled a wide selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders. We've made sure it's a cross-section from the entire league, trying to gain as many perspectives as possible.

Bear in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng finalists; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina. Also keep in mind the unofficial "you have to be in it to win it" protocol for the Hart and the Jack Adams.

All stats are from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey.