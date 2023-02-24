P. K. Subban says the Bruins look even better after trading for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway. (0:34)

Subban: Bruins look 'impossible to beat' after trade for Hathaway, Orlov (0:34)

The NHL trade deadline for the 2022-23 season is March 3 at 3 p.m. ET. While the final day is always a furious onslaught of trades, there have already been some major deals, including Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers and Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Many other big names are potentially on the move, including Patrick Kane, Timo Meier, Jakob Chychrun, Erik Karlsson and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Consider this your one-stop shop for all the deals already made -- and buzz on what could come next.

And be sure to tune on Friday, March 3, for ESPN's live coverage of the trade deadline on ESPN+.

More: Grades on all the big deals

Trades we'd like to see

Feb. 23

Bruins get: D Dmitry Orlov, F Garnet Hathaway

Capitals get: F Craig Smith, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick

Wild get: 2023 fifth-round pick (BOS)

Trade details | Trade grades

Ducks get: F Josiah Slavin

Blackhawks get: F Hunter Drew

Feb. 22

Blackhawks get: D Nikita Zaitsev, 2023 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick

Senators get: Future considerations

Trade details

Golden Knights get: D Dysin Mayo

Coyotes get: D Shea Weber, 2023 fifth-round pick

Trade details

Feb. 19

Rangers get: F Tyler Motte

Senators get: F Julien Gauthier, 2023 seventh-round pick

Trade details

Feb. 17

Maple Leafs get: F Ryan O'Reilly, F Noel Acciari, F Josh Pillar

Blues get: F Mikhail Abramov, F Adam Gaudette, 2023 first-round pick (TOR), 2023 third-round pick (OTT), 2024 second-round pick (TOR)

Wild get: 2025 fourth-round pick (TOR)

Trade details | Trade grades

Feb. 9

Rangers get: F Vladimir Tarasenko, D Niko Mikkola

Blues get: F Sammy Blais, D Hunter Skinner, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick

Trade details | Trade grades

Feb. 5

Kraken get: D Jaycob Megna

Sharks get: 2023 fourth-round pick

Jan. 30

Islanders get: F Bo Horvat

Canucks get: F Anthony Beauvillier, F Aatu Raty, 2023 first-round pick

Trade details | Trade grades

Jan. 25

Avalanche get: F Matt Nieto, D Ryan Merkley

Sharks get: F Jacob MacDonald, F Martin Kaut

Jan. 18

Red Wings get: F Jasper Weatherby

Sharks get: F Kyle Criscuolo

Dec. 19

Ducks get: D Michael Del Zotto

Red Wings get: F Danny O'Regan

Red Wings get: D Michael Del Zotto

Panthers get: F Givani Smith

Maple Leafs get: F Dryden Hunt

Avalanche get: F Denis Malgin

Nov. 23

Wild get: F Ryan Reaves

Rangers get: 2025 fifth-round pick

Trade details

Maple Leafs get: D Conor Timmins

Coyotes get: F Curtis Douglas

Oct. 28

Canucks get: D Ethan Bear, F Lane Pederson

Hurricanes get: 2023 fifth-round pick

Trade details

Oct. 27

Canucks get: F Jack Studnicka

Bruins get: G Michael DiPietro, D Jonathan Myrenberg

Oct. 26

Flyers get: F Evan Barratt

Blackhawks get: D Cooper Zech

Canadiens get: D Nicolas Beaudin

Blackhawks get: F Cameron Hillis

Oct. 9

Oilers get: F Klim Kostin

Blues get: D Dmitri Samorukov

Oct. 7

Canucks get: D Riley Stillman

Blackhawks get: F Jason Dickinson, 2024 second-round pick