          NHL trade deadline 2023: Latest deals, rumors and grades

          Subban: Bruins look 'impossible to beat' after trade for Hathaway, Orlov (0:34)

          P. K. Subban says the Bruins look even better after trading for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway. (0:34)

          12:00 PM GMT
          • ESPN staff

          The NHL trade deadline for the 2022-23 season is March 3 at 3 p.m. ET. While the final day is always a furious onslaught of trades, there have already been some major deals, including Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers and Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

          Many other big names are potentially on the move, including Patrick Kane, Timo Meier, Jakob Chychrun, Erik Karlsson and Tyler Bertuzzi.

          Consider this your one-stop shop for all the deals already made -- and buzz on what could come next.

          And be sure to tune on Friday, March 3, for ESPN's live coverage of the trade deadline on ESPN+.

          Feb. 23

          Bruins get: D Dmitry Orlov, F Garnet Hathaway
          Capitals get: F Craig Smith, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, 2025 second-round pick
          Wild get: 2023 fifth-round pick (BOS)

          Trade details | Trade grades

          Ducks get: F Josiah Slavin
          Blackhawks get: F Hunter Drew

          Feb. 22

          Blackhawks get: D Nikita Zaitsev, 2023 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick
          Senators get: Future considerations

          Trade details

          Golden Knights get: D Dysin Mayo
          Coyotes get: D Shea Weber, 2023 fifth-round pick

          Trade details

          Feb. 19

          Rangers get: F Tyler Motte
          Senators get: F Julien Gauthier, 2023 seventh-round pick

          Trade details

          Feb. 17

          Maple Leafs get: F Ryan O'Reilly, F Noel Acciari, F Josh Pillar
          Blues get: F Mikhail Abramov, F Adam Gaudette, 2023 first-round pick (TOR), 2023 third-round pick (OTT), 2024 second-round pick (TOR)
          Wild get: 2025 fourth-round pick (TOR)

          Trade details | Trade grades

          Feb. 9

          Rangers get: F Vladimir Tarasenko, D Niko Mikkola
          Blues get: F Sammy Blais, D Hunter Skinner, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick

          Trade details | Trade grades

          Feb. 5

          Kraken get: D Jaycob Megna
          Sharks get: 2023 fourth-round pick

          Jan. 30

          Islanders get: F Bo Horvat
          Canucks get: F Anthony Beauvillier, F Aatu Raty, 2023 first-round pick

          Trade details | Trade grades

          Jan. 25

          Avalanche get: F Matt Nieto, D Ryan Merkley
          Sharks get: F Jacob MacDonald, F Martin Kaut

          Jan. 18

          Red Wings get: F Jasper Weatherby
          Sharks get: F Kyle Criscuolo

          Dec. 19

          Ducks get: D Michael Del Zotto
          Red Wings get: F Danny O'Regan

          Red Wings get: D Michael Del Zotto
          Panthers get: F Givani Smith

          Maple Leafs get: F Dryden Hunt
          Avalanche get: F Denis Malgin

          Nov. 23

          Wild get: F Ryan Reaves
          Rangers get: 2025 fifth-round pick

          Trade details

          Maple Leafs get: D Conor Timmins
          Coyotes get: F Curtis Douglas

          Oct. 28

          Canucks get: D Ethan Bear, F Lane Pederson
          Hurricanes get: 2023 fifth-round pick

          Trade details

          Oct. 27

          Canucks get: F Jack Studnicka
          Bruins get: G Michael DiPietro, D Jonathan Myrenberg

          Oct. 26

          Flyers get: F Evan Barratt
          Blackhawks get: D Cooper Zech

          Canadiens get: D Nicolas Beaudin
          Blackhawks get: F Cameron Hillis

          Oct. 9

          Oilers get: F Klim Kostin
          Blues get: D Dmitri Samorukov

          Oct. 7

          Canucks get: D Riley Stillman
          Blackhawks get: F Jason Dickinson, 2024 second-round pick