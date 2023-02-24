The NHL trade deadline (March 3) is still more than three weeks away. But big deals are already happening, with the Toronto Maple Leafs acquiring center Ryan O'Reilly, the New York Islanders trading for Bo Horvat and the New York Rangers bringing in Vladimir Tarasenko.

We're breaking down and grading all of the biggest moves from now through the deadline.

The Washington Capitals traded Dmitry Orlov to the Minnesota Wild for C Andrei Svetlakov, retaining 50% of Orlov's salary. The Wild traded Orlov to the Boston Bruins for a 2023 fifth-round pick, retaining 25% of his salary. The Capitals traded forward Garnet Hathaway and Svetlakov to Boston for a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL draft, a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft and forward Craig Smith.