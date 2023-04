The Pittsburgh Penguins cleaned house on Friday, as the Fenway Sports Group fired president of hockey operations Brian Burke, general manager Ron Hextall and assistant general manager Chris Pryor after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons.

Who might be hired to fill those positions? What comes next for the franchise as they attempt to get back into the postseason in short order?

Here's the current and future state of the Penguins: