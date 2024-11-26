Open Extended Reactions

With a little more than 25% of the 2024-25 NHL season complete (by total games) -- and all but one team, the Vancouver Canucks, at or beyond the 20-game threshold -- it's time to take a snapshot of each team's progress.

There have been some positive surprises -- such as the Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild and Washington Capitals -- and some not-so-positive shocks too, like the sluggish start for the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues, the latter two of whom made coaching changes within the past week.

Which teams have earned A's for their play? Who is falling behind? Read on for the report cards for all 32 teams.

Note: Teams are arrayed alphabetically by letter grade. Ryan S. Clark graded the Pacific and Central Division teams, while Kristen Shilton graded the Metropolitan and Atlantic Division teams. Stats are through the games of Nov. 24. Preseason over/unders are courtesy of ESPN BET.

A grades

Preseason over/under: 100.5

Current points pace: 121.0

What's gone right? Well, how much time do you have? Carolina ranks in the top 10 of nearly every statistical category. There were preseason concerns (reflecting in their projected points pace) that the Hurricanes were bound to take a step back with their aging blue line and injury-plagued goaltenders. Carolina has proved its critics wrong through powerhouse performances from Martin Necas (31 points in 19 games), Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho (both averaging a point per game), excellent defensive play (Carolina is fourth in goals against, first in shots against and shots on net), strong special teams (with a seventh-ranked power play and eighth-best penalty kill), plus a coming-of-age goalie in Pyotr Kochetkov. Oh, and offseason signee Jack Roslovic? He's having a career-best start, too.

What's gone wrong? One prediction that has unfortunately materialized for Carolina is another long-term injury to Frederik Andersen. This time, it's knee surgery. Andersen has missed significant time the past two seasons with a lower-body issue, and then blood clotting problems. Carolina is likely mulling whether a trade must be made to shore up its goaltending given the spring could be a long one. The Hurricanes have also been prone to turnovers at times, and that's come back to hurt them. All in all, though, the Hurricanes are tough to nitpick. They've been consistently good.

Grade: A+. It's only a quarter way through the season, but still, Carolina hasn't lost consecutive games (seriously). Even when the Hurricanes stumble, there's an immediate positive response. It speaks to Carolina's maturity that it can remain focused and dialed in regardless of the situation. And it's difficult to be so strong offensively and defensively; there truly isn't one area where Carolina feels lacking. If the Hurricanes can stay relatively healthy, it's hard not to see them pushing to represent the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final.