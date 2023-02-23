Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery on his right leg Wednesday, the team announced.

Johansen was helped to the locker room late in the second period of Tuesday's win over the Canucks after the skate of Vancouver defenseman Quinn Hughes appeared to clip the back of his right leg. Johansen left the arena on crutches with his right foot in a boot, putting no weight on the leg.

The Predators said Johansen will miss about 12 weeks because of the injury, putting off any potential return until deep into the playoffs in mid-May. Nashville entered Thursday seven points back of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Johansen thanked doctors in an Instagram post Thursday and everyone who has reached out to him.

"We're in a dogfight to find our way into the playoffs and it's going to suck not being out there with my brothers but y'all fans inspire us everyday and our group is gonna need you for this push," Johansen wrote.

Johansen ranks fifth on the Predators with 28 points while playing in their first 55 games. That's a big drop from last season, when he finished with 63 points, tied for the third-most points in his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.