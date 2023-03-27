Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk score in the shootout period for the Bruins in a 4-3 win over the Hurricanes. (0:50)

The Minnesota Wild are a first-place hockey team heading into Monday night's game against the Seattle Kraken (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu). But might they have their sights set even higher?

There is quite a jumble atop the Western Conference, and leading into the Monday slate, the Wild (93 points, 30 regulation wins) are five points and four regulation wins behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the conference's No. 1 playoff seed. The Los Angeles Kings are next (96, 33), followed by the Dallas Stars (92, 32), Colorado Avalanche (92, 30), and Edmonton Oilers (91, 37).

Based purely on strength of schedule, the Stars still have the easiest path, but the Wild have two pivotal upcoming games if they want to catch Vegas: They'll play a home-and-home against the Knights on April 1 (in Vegas) and April 3 (in St. Paul). That pair of games will tell us a lot.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Dallas Stars

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Monday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.

Sunday's scoreboard

Colorado Avalanche 4, Arizona Coyotes 3 (SO)

Boston Bruins 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3 (SO)

Vancouver Canucks 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Nashville Predators 2

Los Angeles Kings 7, St. Louis Blues 6

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

y - Boston Bruins

Points: 119

Regulation wins: 49

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 134

Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 109

Next game: vs. FLA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 8

Points pace: 100

Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 89

Next game: @ OTT (Monday)

Playoff chances: 37%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 87

Next game: vs. MTL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 7%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 84

Next game: vs. FLA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 2%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 81

Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 72

Next game: @ BUF (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 117

Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New Jersey Devils

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 112

Next game: @ NYI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 9

Points pace: 108

Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 8

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. NJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 74%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 92

Next game: @ DET (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 78%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 84

Next game: vs. NYI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 1%

Tragic number: 11

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 77

Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 7

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 60

Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 105

Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 10

Points pace: 105

Next game: @ ANA (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 9

Points pace: 103

Next game: @ CHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 8

Points pace: 94

Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 78%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Points pace: 91

Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 9%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 81

Next game: vs. VAN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 6

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 74

Next game: vs. EDM (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 61

Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 110

Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 9

Points pace: 108

Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 9

Points pace: 102

Next game: @ ARI (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 10

Points pace: 100

Next game: @ MIN (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 90

Next game: vs. LA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 14%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 82

Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 7

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 63

Next game: vs. COL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 60

Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 64

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

