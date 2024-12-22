Open Extended Reactions

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe was suspended Sunday for eight games for a hit on Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen "that violated multiple NHL rules," according to the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Rempe is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. He was suspended four games last season for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in March. Based on his average annual salary, he will forfeit $80,000, which goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Rempe can appeal the suspension to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Since the suspension is over six games, he is also eligible to an appeal to a neutral arbitrator.

He did not play in the Rangers' 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon.

At 7:13 of the third period Friday night in the Rangers' win over Dallas, Heiskanen played the puck with his back to Rempe. The Rangers forward skated in, raised his arm and drove Heiskanen's head into the glass, causing the Dallas defenseman to fall to the ice and the players to come together in a skirmish.

Rempe was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for elbowing. Heiskanen finished the game for Dallas.

The NHL said Sunday that Rempe violated both boarding and elbowing rules on the play.

In the time leading up to the hit, "Rempe sees nothing but Heiskanen's back" as he approaches, NHL Player Safety said, putting the responsibility on Rempe to change his approach.

"Rempe explodes upwards into a hard check into a defenseless Heiskanen while at the same time extending his elbow and forearm up and into the back of Heiskanen's neck, driving Heiskanen dangerously into the boards and glass," the department said in its ruling.

In determining the length of Rempe's suspension, NHL Player Safety cited the collective bargaining agreement, which states that "players who repeatedly violate league playing rules shall be more severely punished for each new violation."

Rempe has played only 23 combined regular-season and playoff games since his four-game suspension last season for elbowing. That incident occurred in Rempe's first game for the Rangers since Nov. 25, having been recently recalled from AHL Hartford. He earned 17 penalty minutes in 5:32 of ice time, registering one shot on goal and zero points.

Rempe became a sensation in 17 regular-season and 11 playoff games last season for the Rangers thanks to his size (6-foot-9), big hits and energetic fights. He earned 71 penalty minutes in 17 games but also the adoration of Rangers fans, who chanted his name at home games despite his averaging 5 minutes, 38 seconds.

Though he put in work during the offseason to earn more playing time in the NHL, Rempe has appeared in only five games this season, averaging 6:15.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was pleased with Rempe's game against Dallas before the hit on Heiskanen.

"I thought he had a big impact in the game. Would like to stay away from the five-minute major, but he's doing his best to hit bodies and make a difference in the game. Our guys rallied around that," Laviolette said.