          NHL playoff standings: The Kings' case to win the West

          play
          Matt Boldy's hat trick lifts Wild past Kraken (1:01)

          Matt Boldy notches a hat trick in the Minnesota Wild's 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken. (1:01)

          11:00 AM GMT
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          The Los Angeles Kings have been one of the NHL's hottest teams recently, earning at least one point in each of their past 12 games (going 10-0-2 in that stretch), putting themselves two points and one regulation win behind the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights heading into tonight's game against the Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+). How likely are they to eclipse the Knights and earn the West's No. 1 seed?

          After tonight's matchup, they'll face the Edmonton Oilers twice, and the Knights, Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche twice. They'll also twice play the Vancouver Canucks -- who are on a recent heater of their own, despite their spot in the standings -- and close out the season against the lowly Anaheim Ducks.

          It's a tough schedule, but the Knights also face a tough path; they have two games apiece against the Minnesota Wild and Kraken, along with the game against L.A. and a showdown with the Dallas Stars, along with contests against the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators.

          Money Puck gives Vegas the edge here, with a 61.0% chance to win the Pacific, compared with 31.7% for the Kings.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Dallas Stars
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Tuesday's games

          Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
          Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
          Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
          Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Monday's scoreboard

          Montreal Canadiens 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (SO)
          Ottawa Senators 5, Florida Panthers 2
          New York Islanders 5, New Jersey Devils 1
          Minnesota Wild 5, Seattle Kraken 1
          Colorado Avalanche 5, Anaheim Ducks 1
          Edmonton Oilers 5, Arizona Coyotes 4

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          y - Boston Bruins

          Points: 119
          Regulation wins: 49
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 134
          Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: vs. FLA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 88
          Next game: @ TOR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 21%
          Tragic number: 14

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: vs. NYR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 5%
          Tragic number: 14

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 12

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 73
          Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 117
          Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: @ WSH (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 88%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 82%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. NYI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 11

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 77
          Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ COL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: vs. MIN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ CHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 79%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 9%
          Tragic number: 16

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 81
          Next game: vs. VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 73
          Next game: vs. DAL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 61
          Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 14%
          Tragic number: 13

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          10. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 22

          11. Washington Capitals

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27

          13. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 29

          14. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31

          15. Nashville Predators

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 27

          *Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.