The Los Angeles Kings have been one of the NHL's hottest teams recently, earning at least one point in each of their past 12 games (going 10-0-2 in that stretch), putting themselves two points and one regulation win behind the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights heading into tonight's game against the Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+). How likely are they to eclipse the Knights and earn the West's No. 1 seed?
After tonight's matchup, they'll face the Edmonton Oilers twice, and the Knights, Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche twice. They'll also twice play the Vancouver Canucks -- who are on a recent heater of their own, despite their spot in the standings -- and close out the season against the lowly Anaheim Ducks.
It's a tough schedule, but the Knights also face a tough path; they have two games apiece against the Minnesota Wild and Kraken, along with the game against L.A. and a showdown with the Dallas Stars, along with contests against the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators.
Money Puck gives Vegas the edge here, with a 61.0% chance to win the Pacific, compared with 31.7% for the Kings.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Dallas Stars
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Tuesday's games
Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.
Monday's scoreboard
Montreal Canadiens 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (SO)
Ottawa Senators 5, Florida Panthers 2
New York Islanders 5, New Jersey Devils 1
Minnesota Wild 5, Seattle Kraken 1
Colorado Avalanche 5, Anaheim Ducks 1
Edmonton Oilers 5, Arizona Coyotes 4
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
y - Boston Bruins
Points: 119
Regulation wins: 49
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 9
Points pace: 134
Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 97
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 9
Points pace: 109
Next game: vs. FLA (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 8
Points pace: 100
Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 88
Next game: @ TOR (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 21%
Tragic number: 14
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 87
Next game: vs. NYR (Friday)
Playoff chances: 5%
Tragic number: 14
Ottawa Senators
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 85
Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 3%
Tragic number: 12
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 81
Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 73
Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 1
Metropolitan Division
x - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 103
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 10
Points pace: 117
Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New Jersey Devils
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 8
Points pace: 111
Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New York Rangers
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 9
Points pace: 108
Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 7
Points pace: 93
Next game: @ WSH (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 88%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 9
Points pace: 92
Next game: @ DET (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 82%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 84
Next game: vs. NYI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 11
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 77
Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 7
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 60
Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Minnesota Wild
Points: 95
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 8
Points pace: 105
Next game: @ COL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 9
Points pace: 106
Next game: vs. MIN (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 9
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ CHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 8
Points pace: 94
Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 79%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Points pace: 91
Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 9%
Tragic number: 16
St. Louis Blues
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 81
Next game: vs. VAN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 6
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 73
Next game: vs. DAL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 61
Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 9
Points pace: 110
Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 9
Points pace: 108
Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 8
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ VGK (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 9
Points pace: 99
Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 90
Next game: vs. LA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 14%
Tragic number: 13
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 82
Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 7
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 62
Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 60
Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. San Jose Sharks
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 14
2. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 15
3. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
4. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 13
5. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
6. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
7. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 25
8. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
9. St. Louis Blues
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 25
10. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 22
11. Washington Capitals
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
12. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 27
13. Ottawa Senators
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 29
14. Florida Panthers*
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 31
15. Nashville Predators
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 26
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 27
*Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:
Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.