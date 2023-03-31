        <
        >

          NHL playoff standings: Can the Flames make the playoff cut?

          play
          Devils edge Rangers in potential playoff preview (1:49)

          New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils: Full Highlights (1:49)

          11:00 AM GMT
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          A legendary Canadian anthem from the 1980s said "you can't touch a flame when it's red hot," and while we wouldn't classify 5-3-2 in their past 10 games as being "red hot," the Calgary Flames are getting dangerously close to the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference wild-card playoff race.

          In fact, if the Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks tonight (10 ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), coupled with a Jets loss to the Detroit Red Wings (8 ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), the two clubs will be tied in standings points with six games remaining apiece.

          No matter what happens tonight, the Jets will hold an edge in regulation wins; heading into the games, their margin is 31-28. But can the Flames overtake them cleanly before the end of the campaign?

          Following the matchup against the Canucks, the rest of the Flames' schedule, save for one game, is against lottery teams. That atypical game is Wednesday against, you guessed it, the Jets. Meanwhile, the Jets face the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, followed by the Calgary game, a pair of matchups against lottery teams, then a devastating closing duo of games: on the road against the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche.

          Heading into tonight, the projection model at FiveThirtyEight still likes the Jets' chances, giving Winnipeg a 60% chance of making the playoffs, compared with Calgary's 28%. How much does that change based on tonight's results?

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Friday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Detroit Red Wings at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.
          Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Arizona Coyotes, 10:30 p.m.

          Thursday's scoreboard

          Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          Boston Bruins 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1 (OT)
          Florida Panthers 5, Montreal Canadiens 2
          New Jersey Devils 2, New York Rangers 1
          Ottawa Senators 5, Philadelphia Flyers 4 (OT)
          Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Nashville Predators 0
          Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Washington Capitals 1
          Detroit Red Wings 3, Carolina Hurricanes 2
          St. Louis Blues 5, Chicago Blackhawks 3
          Edmonton Oilers 2, Los Angeles Kings 0
          Seattle Kraken 4, Anaheim Ducks 1
          San Jose Sharks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 (OT)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          p - Boston Bruins

          Points: 121
          Regulation wins: 49
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 133
          Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 38%
          Tragic number: 12

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 10

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: vs. NYR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 12

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: @ WPG (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 71
          Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 114
          Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 112
          Next game: @ CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 90%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 66%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. NYR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 79
          Next game: vs. BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ ARI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. DET (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 60%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 13%
          Tragic number: 14

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 83
          Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 73
          Next game: vs. DAL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 59
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 108
          Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: vs. LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: @ VAN (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 28%
          Tragic number: 13

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: vs. CGY (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 61
          Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          4. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 15

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 22

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25

          10. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          11. Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27

          13. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 28

          16. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 32

          *Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.