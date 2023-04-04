Back on March 16, we considered the wild-card playoff chances of the Nashville Predators. At the time, they were four points behind the Winnipeg Jets and six points behind the Seattle Kraken.
Two and a half weeks later, the Preds are five points behind the Jets, and eight points behind the Kraken, and now there is clearly much less time to make up that ground.
If they are going to make a dramatic run into the postseason, their game tonight is close to a must-win. They'll host the Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET, ESPN), while rooting for the Vancouver Canucks against the Kraken (10 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+). It gets complicated on Wednesday, as the Jets will host the Calgary Flames (7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), a team that stands between the Preds and the two wild-card spots currently.
As of now, the Preds' playoff chances sit at 4%. Those aren't too high, but they're not 0% either. A win tonight would surely boost them.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Tuesday's games
Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.
Monday's scoreboard
Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (SO)
Dallas Stars 5, Nashville Predators 1
Seattle Kraken 8, Arizona Coyotes 1
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
p - Boston Bruins
Points: 125
Regulation wins: 50
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 5
Points pace: 133
Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 6
Points pace: 108
Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 5
Points pace: 102
Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 91
Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 57%
Tragic number: 10
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 89
Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 8%
Tragic number: 10
Ottawa Senators
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 85
Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 83
Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 4
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 70
Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
x - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 107
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 6
Points pace: 116
Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New Jersey Devils
Points: 104
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 5
Points pace: 111
Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New York Rangers
Points: 101
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 5
Points pace: 108
Next game: vs. TB (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 4
Points pace: 92
Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 72%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 5
Points pace: 92
Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 62%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 82
Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 2
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 77
Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 60
Next game: @ TOR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
x - Dallas Stars
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 5
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Minnesota Wild
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 5
Points pace: 104
Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 7
Points pace: 105
Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 5
Points pace: 95
Next game: vs. CGY (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 69%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 91
Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 4%
Tragic number: 8
e - St. Louis Blues
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 82
Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Points pace: 70
Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 58
Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
x - Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 103
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 5
Points pace: 110
Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Los Angeles Kings
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 5
Points pace: 107
Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Edmonton Oilers
Points: 99
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 5
Points pace: 105
Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 6
Points pace: 99
Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 93
Next game: vs. CHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 27%
Tragic number: 9
e - Vancouver Canucks
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 81
Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 64
Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 60
Next game: vs. EDM (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
2. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 13
3. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 15
4. San Jose Sharks
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 16
5. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
6. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
7. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 26
8. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 22
9. St. Louis Blues
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
10. Washington Capitals
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
11. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 27
12. Ottawa Senators
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 29
13. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 28
14. Nashville Predators
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
15. Florida Panthers*
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 33
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 29
*Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:
Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.