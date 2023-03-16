Leading up to the trade deadline on March 3, the Nashville Predators appeared to be looking ahead to 2023-24 and beyond after trading away Nino Niederreiter, Tanner Jeannot, Mattias Ekholm and Mikael Granlund for a king's ransom of draft picks.
But a weird thing has been happening simultaneous to all that dealing: Since Feb. 21, the Preds have earned a point in nine of their 11 games, going 8-2-1 in that stretch, including five one-goal victories, per ESPN Stats & Information. In that span, they rank in the NHL's top 5 in points percentage, penalty kill percentage, power-play percentage and fewest goals against.
Can they actually nab one of the Western wild-card spots?
The pathway continues Thursday, as the Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks (8 ET, ESPN+/Hulu), a club they have beaten in both meetings this season.
After Thursday, the schedule gets tougher for Nashville, when 13 of its final 16 games are against teams currently in playoff position. The Predators play two games apiece against the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets, two teams currently in the wild-card positions. Those games will be as close to must-wins as any, since the Predators are four points behind the Jets (with three games in hand) and six points back of the Kraken (with two games in hand).
FiveThirtyEight gives the Preds a 39% chance of making the playoffs. That might not seem high, but given where things stood a weeks ago, it's pretty remarkable.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's games
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Pittsburgh Penguins
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Thursday's games
Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).
Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.
Vancouver Canucks at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's scoreboard
Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.
Colorado Avalanche 2, Toronto Maple Leafs 1 (SO)
Washington Capitals 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (SO)
Minnesota Wild 8, St. Louis Blues 5
New York Islanders 6, Anaheim Ducks 3
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
x - Boston Bruins
Points: 105
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 131
Next game: @ WPG (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 15
Points pace: 109
Next game: vs. CAR (Friday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 14
Points pace: 104
Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 89
Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 43%
Tragic number: 25
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 88
Next game: @ PHI (Friday)
Playoff chances: 13%
Tragic number: 24
Ottawa Senators
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 86
Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 4%
Tragic number: 22
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 85
Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 2%
Tragic number: 21
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 72
Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 16
Points pace: 119
Next game: @ TOR (Friday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 15
Points pace: 115
Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 15
Points pace: 105
Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 96
Next game: @ NYR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 77%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 12
Points pace: 91
Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 51%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 87
Next game: vs. STL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 11%
Tragic number: 21
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 72
Next game: vs. BUF (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 11
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 61
Next game: @ LA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3
Central Division
Dallas Stars
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 105
Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 16
Points pace: 102
Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 95
Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 66%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Points pace: 95
Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 39%
Tragic number: 30
St. Louis Blues
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 77
Next game: @ WSH (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 14
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 74
Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 64
Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 109
Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 105
Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 14
Points pace: 99
Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 97%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 99
Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 87%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 89
Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 14%
Tragic number: 23
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 78
Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 16
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 65
Next game: vs. CBJ (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 62
Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 15
2. San Jose Sharks
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
3. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 15
4. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 12
5. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 22
6. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 18
7. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 18
8. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 18
9. St. Louis Blues
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 21
10. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
11. Ottawa Senators
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
12. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 25
13. Washington Capitals
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
14. Florida Panthers*
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 28
15. Calgary Flames
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 24
16. Nashville Predators
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 25
Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:
Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.