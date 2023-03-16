        <
          NHL playoff standings update: Projecting Predators' chances

          play
          Nathan MacKinnon scores deciding SO goal for Avalanche (0:28)

          Nathan MacKinnon scores the lone goal in the shootout period as the Avalanche beat the Maple Leafs 2-1. (0:28)

          11:00 AM GMT
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          Leading up to the trade deadline on March 3, the Nashville Predators appeared to be looking ahead to 2023-24 and beyond after trading away Nino Niederreiter, Tanner Jeannot, Mattias Ekholm and Mikael Granlund for a king's ransom of draft picks.

          But a weird thing has been happening simultaneous to all that dealing: Since Feb. 21, the Preds have earned a point in nine of their 11 games, going 8-2-1 in that stretch, including five one-goal victories, per ESPN Stats & Information. In that span, they rank in the NHL's top 5 in points percentage, penalty kill percentage, power-play percentage and fewest goals against.

          Can they actually nab one of the Western wild-card spots?

          The pathway continues Thursday, as the Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks (8 ET, ESPN+/Hulu), a club they have beaten in both meetings this season.

          After Thursday, the schedule gets tougher for Nashville, when 13 of its final 16 games are against teams currently in playoff position. The Predators play two games apiece against the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets, two teams currently in the wild-card positions. Those games will be as close to must-wins as any, since the Predators are four points behind the Jets (with three games in hand) and six points back of the Kraken (with two games in hand).

          FiveThirtyEight gives the Preds a 39% chance of making the playoffs. That might not seem high, but given where things stood a weeks ago, it's pretty remarkable.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Pittsburgh Penguins
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Thursday's games

          Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
          Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          Colorado Avalanche at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
          Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.
          Vancouver Canucks at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
          Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Wednesday's scoreboard

          Colorado Avalanche 2, Toronto Maple Leafs 1 (SO)
          Washington Capitals 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (SO)
          Minnesota Wild 8, St. Louis Blues 5
          New York Islanders 6, Anaheim Ducks 3

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 131
          Next game: @ WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: vs. CAR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 43%
          Tragic number: 25

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 88
          Next game: @ PHI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 13%
          Tragic number: 24

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: vs. COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 4%
          Tragic number: 22

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 21

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 72
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 119
          Next game: @ TOR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 115
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 96
          Next game: @ NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 77%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 51%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: vs. STL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 11%
          Tragic number: 21

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 72
          Next game: vs. BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 11

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 61
          Next game: @ LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 102
          Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 66%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Points pace: 95
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 39%
          Tragic number: 30

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 77
          Next game: @ WSH (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 74
          Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 64
          Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 87%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 14%
          Tragic number: 23

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 78
          Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 65
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 15

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 12

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 22

          6. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18

          7. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 18

          8. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 18

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 21

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          14. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Calgary Flames

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 24

          16. Nashville Predators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25

          Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.