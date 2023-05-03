The New York Rangers faced life after elimination Wednesday, with their head coach and two star players contemplating their futures.

Coach Gerard Gallant said he hadn't yet spoken to general manager Chris Drury about his future, which has been the subject of much speculation since the Rangers were eliminated in the first round by the rival New Jersey Devils in Game 7.

Gallant has a regular-season record of 99-46-19 in his two seasons with the Rangers, who made the Eastern Conference Final last season. He did not take part in postseason player interviews, although he said he also didn't take part in them after last season.

"Nobody from this organization told me anything," Gallant said. "I'm coming in here after what I think were two successful years. We had one bad week and that cost us. If I can't stand by my record and what I've done -- and not just my record here -- I think there's something wrong. I think it's pretty good. But we're in New York and people put stuff out there, and that's fine.

"... I can't believe I have to answer some of these questions about me getting let go or getting fired, brought up by the media. Disappointing."

Gallant is signed through 2025, according to Cap Friendly.

The Rangers' expectations were raised when the team acquired star forwards Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko at the trade deadline, both of whom are pending free agents. Tarasenko had four points in seven playoffs games; Kane had six points but said he was hindered by a lingering injury, with multiple reports indicating it's to his hip.

"Personally, I look at that series and I know if I felt a little bit better, I can help us win that series," Kane said. "So it's a little disappointing and depressing in a way."

The 34-year-old winger said he anticipated learning in the next week what the next steps are to "get me as close to 100% as possible" for next season.

Kane is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his storied career. He said he'd love to be back with the Rangers, especially because there's unfinished business, "but I know they have young guys to sign and other priorities."

Prior to being traded to the Rangers, Kane played 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, but he downplayed the possibility of a return to his former team.

"I know they're rebuilding and so that's really never crossed my mind," Kane said.

Tarasenko is also a free agent for the first time and didn't close the door on a return to the Rangers, praising the way he and his family were treated after the trade with the St. Louis Blues.

"I've never been a free agent before, so I'm just looking forward to seeing how it is," Tarasenko said. "I don't really have time to think about it now. Just I need few days to calm down and figure out what to do."

Tarasenko said his next destination will be the best one for his family, but also hopes to play for another Stanley Cup contender.

"I was lucky enough to win one [with the Blues] and want to win more if it's possible," he said.