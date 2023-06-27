The Philadelphia Flyers' rebuild is in full swing with the team trading center Kevin Hayes to the Blues Tuesday.

St. Louis is sending a sixth-round pick to Philadelphia, a small return because Hayes has three years left on his contract with a $7 million cap hit per year. The Flyers will help with that, retaining 50% of his salary.

Hayes, 31, is coming off the best of his four seasons in Philadelphia, tying his career high with 36 assists and posting 54 points.

The Flyers are rebuilding under former broadcaster turned president Keith Jones and general manager Daniel Briere, both hired in the offseason. They already dealt defenseman Ivan Provorov to the Blue Jackets in a three-team trade.