Vancouver reeled in defenseman Carson Soucy on a three-year deal worth $3.3 million per season.

At 28 years old, Soucy played out the final year of his deal with a $2.75 million salary-cap last season, as the Kraken surprised the league in racing to a postseason berth in Year 2 of the franchise. Seattle even won a round before bowing out in Round 2 at the hands of the Dallas Stars.

Soucy doesn't bring much offensive upside, finishing with just three goals and 16 points last season, but he is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound force on the blue line that can probably stand to accrue a few more minutes per game next season than the 16:17 average he finished with in Seattle.

Despite the rough edge to his game, Soucy is durable, having played in 78 games last season. And he is unafraid to mix it up with the other team. He followed his 47 minutes in penalties with the expansion Kraken in 2021-22, with a 68-minute effort last season.