The Arizona Coyotes stayed busy well into the night on the first day of free agency, signing veteran forward Alexander Kerfoot to a two-year, $7 million contract, sources told ESPN's Kristen Shilton on Saturday night, confirming reports.

Earlier in the day, the Coyotes signed former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker to a one-year deal and brought back three former players, center Nick Bjugstad, forward Alex Galchenyuk and defenseman Troy Stecher.

The term "secondary scoring" is bandied about a lot in today's NHL, and on a powerful Toronto Maple Leafs team last season, Kerfoot, who will be 29 when next season begins, was expected to bring a lot of that.

While he showed flashes, he finished with just 10 goals and 32 points, and though the Maple Leafs advanced to Round 2 after eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning, there wasn't enough primary or secondary scoring to defeat the Florida Panthers.

But Kerfoot plays a valuable position, at center, and is quite dependable, having played all 82 games for Toronto the past two seasons. He has four double-digit goal seasons in his NHL career -- which started with the Colorado Avalanche after playing collegiately for the Harvard Crimson -- and 74 tallies overall.

In the postseason this year, Kerfoot finished with two goals on 13 shots, averaging 14:10 time on the ice as Toronto's run ended with a loss to Florida in five games.

He carried a moderate $3.5 million salary-cap hit last season, and, as free agency opened, he figured to be a dependable, second-line option at a manageable rate. That played out, as Arizona's final offer was indeed a $3.5 million annual rate.

