The New York Islanders signed forward Julien Gauthier to a two-year, $1.575 million contract on Wednesday.

Gauthier, 25, recorded career highs in goals (nine), points (14) and games (57) last season while playing for the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators.

He has collected 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 153 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Rangers and Senators. He was selected by the Hurricanes with the 21st overall pick of the 2016 NHL draft.

Also on Wednesday, the Islanders signed forwards Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts.

Kuhlman, 27, has 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 147 career games with the Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets.

Pinho, 28, did not register a point in two career NHL games with the Washington Capitals. He had 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 53 games last season with Utica of the American Hockey League.