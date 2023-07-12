St. Louis Blues backup goaltender Thomas Greiss retired Wednesday after 14 NHL seasons.

Greiss played his final season with St. Louis in 2022-23 and posted a 7-10-0 record and 3.58 goals-against average in 16 starts.

Greiss posted a 162-130-37 record and 2.77 GAA in 368 regular-season games for the Blues, the Detroit Red Wings, the New York Islanders, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the then-Phoenix Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks.

The first German-born goalie to play in 100 NHL games claimed the Jennings Trophy, along with teammate Robin Leander, for allowing the fewest goals in the regular season with the Islanders in 2018-19.

In 2021, Team Germany declared it had cut ties with Greiss for "values contradicting with the values of the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB)" after social media posts he liked and shared.

Greiss told NHL.com that he intends to stay involved with the sport.

"I'm already going to stay connected to hockey and possibly do something with one team or another," he said. "But right now, I want to get some distance and let the rest come to me."