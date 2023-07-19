The New Jersey Devils signed free-agent forward Tomas Nosek to a one-year, $1 million contract Wednesday.

Nosek, 30, recorded a career-high-tying 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 66 games last season with the Boston Bruins. That campaign completed a two-year, $3.5 million contract that Nosek signed on July 28, 2021.

Nosek totaled 101 points (42 goals, 59 assists) in 398 career games with the Detroit Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights and Bruins. He has competed in the playoffs in each season of his NHL career.