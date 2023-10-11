Connor Bedard catches up with Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk ahead of his NHL debut for the Blackhawks. (1:47)

Moments before playing his first NHL game, Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard almost forgot a crucial part of his debut.

Bedard, facing his idol, Pittsburgh Penguins veteran Sidney Crosby, exited the dressing room to join his teammates before realizing he forgot his hockey stick.

Playing in his long-awaited NHL debut seemed to add extra nerves for the 18-year-old, who smiled and then spun around while attempting to locate his equipment before heading back in the dressing room to pick it up.

Pregame jitters? 👀



Connor Bedard almost forgot his stick before taking the ice for the season opener pic.twitter.com/Gfmv1PRoxS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2023

"I always kind of leave my stick in one spot and I walked by it so I had to go back," Bedard told ESPN's Emily Kaplan after the first period.

The Blackhawks rookie was the No. 1 pick in this year's NHL draft and is seen as one of the greatest hockey prospects ever. Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson said Bedard has been "exactly as advertised." He led the Blackhawks with five points in four preseason games.

Chicago hasn't advanced past the first round since winning the Stanley Cup in 2015 and has missed the playoffs the past three seasons. Bedard brings hope for the franchise returning to winning ways.