The Minnesota Wild placed veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski on long-term injured reserve on Wednesday with a lower-body injury.

Goligoski, 38, reportedly was injured during practice this week, taking a puck off his foot or ankle. He'll have to miss at least 10 games and 24 days.

Goligoski had yet to record a point in two games this season, logging an average of 17:08 in ice time. He has 465 career points (87 goals, 378 assists) in 17 seasons with four teams. He's in his third campaign with the Wild.

In a corresponding move, the Wild recalled forward Sammy Walker from Iowa. Walker made his NHL debut last year, tallying two points in nine games.