Police in England are investigating the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson, who died in what his team described as a "freak accident" during Saturday's game.

The Nottingham Panthers, who play in England's Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), announced Sunday that Johnson died after his throat was cut by a skate blade during a collision in Saturday's game against the Sheffield Steelers. Johnson was 29.

Johnson received emergency treatment on the ice before being taken to Sheffield's Northern General Hospital. Nearly 8,000 fans at Sheffield's Utilita Arena were asked to leave the building because of what the Panthers announced as a "major medical emergency."

South Yorkshire Police announced Monday that "officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing."

The EIHL postponed all of its games Sunday but has not announced plans for its next slate of games Wednesday.

Johnson appeared in 13 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins over parts of two seasons from 2018 to 2020, scoring one goal and registering four assists. He spent parts of three seasons with the Penguins' AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and also played for the AHL affiliates of the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers.

Johnson was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and played at Minnesota-Duluth. He started his overseas career in 2020 and was in his first season with the Panthers.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.