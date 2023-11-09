Open Extended Reactions

One of the most requested hockey legends is finally being added to EA Sports' NHL series: Hall of Fame Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr.

Orr is now a free playable character for all NHL 24 players who log in before Jan. 2, 2024. He'll be a part of the Boston Bruins Alumni Team. Orr will join Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the highest-rated players in the game at 97 overall.

This marks Orr's first appearance in an EA Sports game and could be the first time he has ever appeared in a hockey video game. He was the subject of a Bally pinball machine called "Bobby Orr Power Play," which debuted in 1978. He's depicted as a Chicago Blackhawks player on the pinball game, despite only playing 26 games in his last two NHL seasons with that franchise.

Orr was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979, with the Hall waiving its mandatory three-year waiting period to accept him one year after his retirement.

Orr helped the Bruins to two Stanley Cup championships in 1970 and 1972. After winning NHL rookie of the year in 1966-67, Orr embarked on one of the most remarkable careers in hockey history. He led the league in scoring twice and won the Norris Trophy for the league's top defenseman a record eight times. He won the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP in both of Boston's Cup wins.

There's another indirect tie to Orr already in NHL 24. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who graced the cover of NHL 24, has been compared to Orr by none other than Wayne Gretzky.

"Those are crazy comments. To be compared to a guy like that is crazy," Makar told ESPN earlier this year. "It's hard for me to comprehend that. I'm 24. The amount that he accomplished in his career is pretty much insurmountable. I'm nowhere near that point yet. Obviously, a comparison is a comparison. But for me, [I'm] just kind of bringing it down to Earth a little bit."

The following will be available for all players who log in before Jan. 2, 2024:

Ultimate Team

Base Bobby Orr Item in a complementary HUT Pack (Free playable character for all players. Pack is scheduled to become available at 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 9)

Bruins Centennial Uniforms

Bobby Orr Master Item (Available in Gallery of Greats HUT Event scheduled at 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 9)

Two Orr themed HUT moments

World of Chel