Jack Hughes was locked in when the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins went into overtime Wednesday.

The center scored a goal from a Jesper Bratt spin-move dish to win the game 2-1.

During overtime, the 2019 No. 1 pick was so focused on scoring the Devils' second goal that he collided with his brother and teammate Luke Hughes. The collision sent Jack crashing toward the ice while the puck was still in play.

In Jack's postgame interview, he exclaimed that he didn't know how the collision happened but hoped they "don't do that again for the next 10 years."