Open Extended Reactions

The holiday season is well underway. Proper planning with gifts is always the play: Don't wait until the last second because the last thing you want is to be caught empty-handed when it's too late.

That's exactly how some NHL teams are feeling right now, on the outside looking in as we approach the NHL's holiday break. So in the spirit of giving, we're providing a gift for all 32 teams as we unveil the updated Power Rankings for the week.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday, which generates our master list.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Dec. 6. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 72.41%

The gift: A Hart Trophy. Kirill Kaprizov is the favorite to win the MVP of the league this season, and with good reason: he has 43 points, behind Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov, and 18 goals through 28 games. If he stays close or exceeds the reigning Hart Trophy winner in the Art Ross race for the rest of the season, you'd think it's a very strong, almost "lock" kind of case for Kirill the Thrill, who has helped lead his Wild to a superb 19-6-4 start.

Next seven days: vs. PHI (Dec. 14), vs. VGK (Dec. 15), vs. FLA (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 75.00%

The gift: Rest. That's actually what Capitals players will be getting in February, because despite being one of the best teams in the league all season, no Caps players were selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off rosters. There was plenty of speculation about players -- Tom Wilson, Logan Thompson, Dylan Strome, John Carlson, Rasmus Sandin, Jakob Chychrun -- but ultimately, Washington was shut out, and maybe it will end up being a blessing in disguise.

Next seven days: vs. BUF (Dec. 14), @ DAL (Dec. 16), @ CHI (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 69.35%

The gift: An early end to the season. The Jets had the best start to a season in NHL history, winning 15 of 16 games. Then things cooled down, as they went 7-8-0 in their past 15. Teams are catching up to their pace, but banking all of those points in the early season has kept them among the top teams in the standings.

Next seven days: vs. MTL (Dec. 14), @ SJ (Dec. 17), @ ANA (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 70.63%

The gift: No blood from a Stone. When captain Mark Stone is healthy, the Golden Knights benefit on and off the ice. Players praise him as a terrific leader in the locker room and a two-way contributor on the ice. Injuries have consistently plagued Stone, who hasn't played 70 games or more in a season since 2016-2017.

"On the ice, he's a difference-maker. He plays power plays, special teams," coach Bruce Cassidy said. "They're 1A and 1B, him and Jack Eichel when the puck runs through them. So when he's out you miss that. It's easier to defend against us."

Next seven days: @ EDM (Dec. 14), @ MIN (Dec. 15), vs. VAN (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 64.06%

The gift: Consistency. It has been feast or famine for the Devils this season. They are fourth in the league in goals, and have beaten opponents by three-plus goals on nine occasions ... but they've also been shut out five times, tied for most in the league. Head coach Sheldon Keefe told me this week that the goose egg is a talking point more than anything, and he likes how the offense is operating.

The Devils are 19-6-2 when scoring at least one goal; that includes the Tuesday tilt with the Maple Leafs, which ended in an overtime loss despite the Devils dominating most of the game.

Next seven days: vs. CHI (Dec. 14), @ STL (Dec. 17), @ CBJ (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 63.33%

The gift: Rodney Dangerfield concert album. Why? Because even though they are the reigning Stanley Cup champions, it feels as if they get no respect ... no respect at all. At least not enough. They lead the Atlantic Division, are sixth in the league, but the spotlight is still being shined elsewhere when Cup favorites or threats are being discussed.

Next seven days: @ CGY (Dec. 14), @ EDM (Dec. 16), @ MIN (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 66.07%

The gift: More packed buildings. On Tuesday, when the Canes defeated the Sharks 3-2, it marked the 82nd consecutive sellout at Lenovo Center. Hopefully that continues for the fans in Raleigh. The team continues to surpass the expectations of many, sitting third in the Metro with an 18-9-1 record.

Next seven days: vs. OTT (Dec. 13), vs. CBJ (Dec. 15), vs. NYI (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 63.79%

The gift: More props for Anze Kopitar. The Kings' captain recently passed 1,400 games in the NHL, becoming the 11th player in NHL history to reach that mark with one team. The 37-year-old center is both a nostalgic reminder of the Kings' two Stanley Cup-winning teams, and a consistent, two-way force.

"To play that many games and to be playing at that level he is playing at, he is our leader on and off the ice," goaltender Darcy Kuemper said. "He plays the game the right way his whole career. You think of him as a defensive player and then you look at how many points he has in his career. It's pretty incredible what he has achieved. There's not many guys that have achieved what he has."

Next seven days: @ NYR (Dec. 14), @ PIT (Dec. 17), @ PHI (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 65.52%

The gift: More scoring. This is new territory for this iteration of the Leafs: 21st in goals for per game, for a team that is used to outscoring any challenges in the regular season. Injuries -- including to Auston Matthews -- have certainly been a factor. Luckily, they also have breakout goaltender Anthony Stolarz, and added key defensive personnel this offseason.

Next seven days: @ DET (Dec. 14), vs. BUF (Dec. 15), @ DAL (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 60.71%

The gift: An interim replacement for Tyler Seguin. The veteran forward is out for the rest of the season after having left hip surgery. Seguin was having a wonderful start to the season, including 20 points in 19 games, and Dallas is 2-2 so far in his absence. A move to LTIR would free up $9.85 million in cap room, but until then, AHL players will get looks to fill the spot. Could a trade be forthcoming?

Next seven days: vs. STL (Dec. 14), vs. WSH (Dec. 16), vs. TOR (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 62.07%

The gift: An eraser. October was another forgettable start for the Oilers, who have since corrected course and are 8-2 in their past 10, now sitting third in the Pacific. Connor McDavid recently reached 1,000 points in his career and I wouldn't at all be surprised if he hits 2,000. Not to mention, he's scoring his "McDavid" goals again:

Most times scoring the game's opening goal, Oilers history



Ryan Smyth 61

Leon Draisaitl 60

Connor McDavid 57 pic.twitter.com/shSNsDSgka — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 11, 2024

Next seven days: vs. VGK (Dec. 14), vs. FLA (Dec. 16), vs. BOS (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 62.50%

The gift: A returning J.T. Miller. The veteran forward participated in his first full practice this week after taking an indefinite leave for personal reasons, and made his in-game return Thursday against the Panthers. A 103-point scorer last season, he is an integral part of Vancouver making noise again this season.

Next seven days: vs. BOS (Dec. 14), vs. COL (Dec. 16), @ UTA (Dec. 18), @ VGK (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 54.84%

The gift: Taylor Ham (or Pork Roll). That's a debate usually reserved for residents of New Jersey, but the Avs just traded for Mackenzie Blackwood, which means they now have two former Devils goalies (who were also teammates in Jersey) as their tandem between the pipes. Scott Wedgewood recently shut out his former team 4-0, which again raised the "Why do former Devils goalies always do so well against them?" discussion.

Next seven days: vs. NSH (Dec. 14), @ VAN (Dec. 16), @ SJ (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 59.26%

The gift: The first line. It's a gift they already have; let's wrap up the Bolts' top line with a festive bow. Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov have been dynamite together. In over 200 minutes as a unit, the line is 10th in the league in shot attempts (224). Kucherov has 44 points, Guentzel is at a point-per-game pace and Point is shooting at an unbelievable 36.7%. That won't be sustained, but on many nights this line cannot be contained.

Next seven days: @ SEA (Dec. 14), vs. CBJ (Dec. 17), vs. STL (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 53.23%

The gift: A break. It has been a roller-coaster season for the Bruins already, with a coaching change, and some less-than-desirable results -- the latest episode an 8-1 loss to the Jets that included the head coaches jawing and multiple fights involving players. The Bruins have struggled against the top teams in the NHL this season but remain third in the Atlantic. Perhaps they can pivot after the holiday break.

Next seven days: @ VAN (Dec. 14), @ CGY (Dec. 17), @ EDM (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 55.00%

The gift: Home cookin'. The Flames have one of the best home records in the NHL: 10-3-1. But on the road, they struggle, going 4-7-4. Luckily for them, if this trend is to continue, Calgary players will enjoy themselves until after the Christmas break, as their next four games will be at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Next seven days: vs. FLA (Dec. 14), vs. BOS (Dec. 17), vs. OTT (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 55.36%

The gift: A shovel. To dig out of the rut in which they appear to be trapped. Despite Jacob Trouba being traded and Igor Shesterkin being extended long term, things still don't seem right on the ice, and the team is floundering (despite a win Wednesday against the Sabres). But hey, if Rangers fans believe that history repeats itself, this might give them something to look forward to:

If you believe history repeats itself:



92 #NYR : Presidents' Trophy, lost to Cup champ Pens in 6 games

93: 29 points in 27 games, missed playoffs

94: 🏆



24: Presidents' Trophy, lost to Cup champ Cats in 6 games

25: 29P in 27GP, 52% playoffs chance (@HockeyAnalytics)

26: ? pic.twitter.com/4s4n7VToVX — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) December 11, 2024

Next seven days: vs. LA (Dec. 14), @ STL (Dec. 15), @ NSH (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 50.00%

The gift: A fresh start. The Blues are 5-2-1 since Jim Montgomery was hired as head coach on Nov. 25 (just five days after being fired by the Bruins). Aside from the surge that a new head coach can often bring to a lineup, Dylan Holloway has been particularly strong: He didn't have a point in five games before Montgomery's arrival, and now has a point in every game for the new coach, with four outings being multipoint efforts.

"He's been a pleasant surprise," Montgomery said. "I think he is the best example of how lucky I am to be the head coach of the St. Louis Blues because the whole team has surprised me with their willingness to grow, their willingness to get better, their willingness to compete."

Next seven days: @ DAL (Dec. 14), vs. NYR (Dec. 15), vs. NJ (Dec. 17), @ TB (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 53.33%

The gift: Jamie Drysdale. This is a holiday-season gift that the Flyers already received. Back from an upper-body injury, Drysdale -- who came to Philly in the Cutter Gauthier trade -- has been excellent for the Flyers in the two games since his return. "Jamie's a great learner. He asks great questions, he's intent, he wants to learn," assistant coach Brad Shaw told reporters. "And that is sometimes half the battle."

Next seven days: @ MIN (Dec. 13), @ DET (Dec. 18), vs. LA (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 51.61%

The gift: New kids on the block. Shane Wright is riding a career-high four-game goal streak, with seven goals and 13 points in his first NHL season with more than eight games played. Head coach Dan Bylsma sat the 20-year-old for three games earlier in the season, and Wright got the message. "It allowed him to come back and since he's come back, it's not perfect, but he's playing [unencumbered]," head coach Dan Bylsma said. "He's not thinking about the right and wrong. He's not thinking about other things. He's just playing the game."

Next seven days: vs. TB (Dec. 14), vs. OTT (Dec. 17), @ CHI (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 53.45%

The gift: More December, less November. Captain Clayton Keller had only one goal in the month of November, and it came on the last day of the month. He already has two in December, with points in four of his past five games. Keller was left off the U.S. roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but perhaps it will serve as motivation.

"When you're not selected, you look yourself in the mirror and you go to work the next day with a little extra jump," he said recently. "It's maybe down the road the right thing for you at the time."

Next seven days: @ SJ (Dec. 14), vs. VAN (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 50.00%

The gift: A tight division. Four games ago, the Islanders were last in the Metro division and have since moved up two spots, and only two points away from fourth place. This is especially important since the Islanders have had a grueling stretch of games: 15 in November and their first three-day pause of the season coming in the third week of December.

Said coach Patrick Roy about Tuesday's loss to the Kings, "[We] didn't have our legs. I'm not looking for excuses, but the schedule's [been] pretty tough."

Next seven days: @ CHI (Dec. 15), @ CAR (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 48.28%

The gift: More glow-ups. Zach Werenski was a player who wasn't mentioned too often in 4 Nations conversations before the season started. But after a stellar start to the season -- including 29 points through 28 games -- he made Team USA. How he found out he was making the squad, reported by ESPN's Emily Kaplan, is also pretty hilarious.

Next seven days: vs. ANA (Dec. 14), @ CAR (Dec. 15), @ TB (Dec. 17), vs. NJ (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 50.00%

The gift: Snipping down the grapevine. Brady Tkachuk has been the subject of trade rumors, well-founded or not, for a while now. The latest was the possibility of being involved in a trade to the Rangers involving Jacob Trouba, which obviously ended up being not true, with the now former Rangers captain going to Anaheim.

Tkachuk said this about the trade talk attached to his name: "It's happened multiple times now and obviously it's just not true. It would just be a waste of energy to get frustrated with something I can't control."

Next seven days: @ CAR (Dec. 13), vs. PIT (Dec. 14), @ SEA (Dec. 17), @ CGY (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 48.39%

The gift: Cheers. The Pens have won six of their past eight games. But after a 6-2 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday, captain Sidney Crosby seemed a little miffed about the Pittsburgh crowd jeering the team. "It did [surprise me] little bit," Crosby said. I think there's been some times this season when we deserved it. I don't think tonight was one of them."

Next seven days: @ OTT (Dec. 14), vs. LA (Dec. 17), @ NSH (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 44.83%

The gift: More Lucas Raymond magic to spread. Raymond has been a bright spot for the Red Wings this season. He leads the team with 30 points, including 13 on the power play. He is consistently Detroit's best offensive threat in a season in which the Wings haven't had much offense. And a bonus gift: an end to bogus rumors.

Next seven days: vs. TOR (Dec. 14), vs. PHI (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 44.83%

The gift: Hope. Enough is enough. It feels like a broken record, but bears repeating: The great city of Buffalo and their people deserve a playoff run from their Sabres. It has been too long. No more talking about the Sabres and New York Jets in the same playoff drought conversation, Buffalo deserves this. Unfortunately, losing to the New York Rangers on Wednesday -- in a game many had circled as a "last straw" kind of feeling for both fan bases -- definitely doesn't help.

Next seven days: @ WSH (Dec. 14), @ TOR (Dec. 15), @ MTL (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 42.86%

The gift: The right rite of passage for Trouba. The Jacob Trouba trade saga ended with the former Rangers captain being sent to the Ducks, reuniting with his good friend Frank Vatrano and having hockey fans hoping this tweet got called back.

Details are still emerging about the end of his tenure in New York. Said Trouba last Friday during a media call after the trade about how it went down: "[Thursday] morning was, 'Accept this trade or we're scratching you,' I said, 'OK.' Then it was, 'Accept this trade or you're going on waivers,' and I said, 'OK.' And then it got to a point where I felt comfortable with Anaheim and that was a place I wanted to go. I guess you could say I'm thankful that they made that happen. Unfortunate, I think, how it all happened. It's a rite of passage to get fired at MSG."

Next seven days: @ CBJ (Dec. 14), vs. WPG (Dec. 18)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 43.10%

The gift: More from Patrik Laine. The veteran scorer has been great in his debut for the Habs; three goals and an assist through his first four games. He's also embracing the reactions he's getting from fans. "That was the most outrageous thing I've ever heard in my entire life," he told reporters after his home debut.

Coach Martin St. Louis is excited to have him in the lineup. "I know he's a guy who's going to help our power play, you see when he has the puck he's a player people respect a lot, it opens up other players," St. Louis said. "He has great patience, he's calculated."

Next seven days: @ WPG (Dec. 14), vs. BUF (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 42.19%

The gift: Admin. After 10 years, the Sharks' social media team blessed us with another hit single for the holiday season:

play 5:07 The San Jose Sharks went all out on their holiday track Watch the San Jose Sharks celebrate the holiday season in the video for a new tune titled "Holiday Inflatables."

It's superb when players, alumni, broadcasters and the team come together to make fun, silly content. The beat sounds as if it belongs in 1989, which is wonderful. The credits at the end include "Special Appearance by Mackenzie Blackwood of the Colorado Avalanche," as he was traded before the video was released.

The song also features these instant classic bars: "I'm not a good rapper, I'm not a good rhymer, but all my inflatables are set to a timer. I don't gotta be home to throw the switch, my holiday display blows up without a hitch."

Next seven days: vs. UTA (Dec. 14), vs. WPG (Dec. 17), vs. COL (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 34.48%

The gift: A reset button. The Hawks fired head coach Luke Richardson last week, replacing him with interim head coach Anders Sorensen, who was bench boss for the AHL affiliate in Rockford. GM Kyle Davidson noted that the results did not match the expectations for the team, and it was time for a new voice. "I had a good relationship with Luke, he's a really good guy," Connor Bedard told reporters. "In the end, it's someone losing their job. Obviously, you build relationships with those guys and it's sad seeing anyone go, for sure."

Next seven days: @ NJ (Dec. 14), vs. NYI (Dec. 15), vs. WSH (Dec. 17), vs. SEA (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 36.67%

The gift: A redo on the whole season. How did we get here? The Predators, touted by many as winners of the offseason, sit near the bottom of the standings with 22 points through 30 games. Jonathan Marchessault has 17 points, Steven Stamkos has 15. When head coach Andrew Brunette was asked if he would consider scratching any of his high-ticket players, he responded: "We could scratch every guy in our lineup. But unfortunately, we need players going. At different times, it for sure crosses your mind. But they have to earn it, you can't just do it to do it. It's a false thing to do where you try to create something ... players see right through that."

Next seven days: @ COL (Dec. 14), vs. NYR (Dec. 17), vs. PIT (Dec. 19)