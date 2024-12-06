Take a look at Team USA's roster ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. (1:14)

How Team USA stacks up in the 4 Nations Face-Off (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

From Feb. 12-20, best-on-best international hockey featuring NHL players is back. The 4 Nations Face-Off event will pit the best NHLers from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden against one another in a round-robin tournament followed by a championship game.

Which teams are most well-represented at the event? You'll find that intel below, along with an updated set of power rankings following a one-week Thanksgiving hiatus.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday, which generates our master list.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Nov. 22. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

ESPN Illustration

More 4NFO: Rosters, schedule

Team grades, snubs

Everything you need to know

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 76.00%

Wild GM Bill Guerin served in the same capacity for Team USA for this event, and he chose two of his young stars for the club: Matt Boldy and Brock Faber. They'll be joined by three teammates that made the cut for Sweden: forward Joel Eriksson Ek, defenseman Jonas Brodin and netminder Filip Gustavsson.

Next seven days: @ ANA (Dec. 6), @ LA (Dec. 7), @ UTA (Dec. 10), vs. EDM (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 72.00%

Despite some worthy candidates -- goaltender Logan Thompson seemed like a no-brainer for Canada -- the Capitals did not have any players selected for the 4 Nations rosters.

Next seven days: @ TOR (Dec. 6), @ MTL (Dec. 7), @ CBJ (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 70.37%

One player from each position group will represent the Jets this February: Forward Kyle Connor (USA), defenseman Josh Morrissey (Canada) and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (USA).

Next seven days: @ CHI (Dec. 7), vs. CBJ (Dec. 8), vs. BOS (Dec. 10), vs. VGK (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 68.52%

Vegas is home to many a Canadian star, and four of them will wear the maple leaf in this tourney: Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore and Adin Hill. Joining them are William Karlsson (Sweden), as well as Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin (USA).

Next seven days: vs. DAL (Dec. 6), @ WPG (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 68.00%

The Leafs put one player on each of the four squads: Captain Auston Matthews will represent the U.S., William Nylander suits up for Sweden, Mitch Marner skates for Canada and Jani Hakanpaa made the blue-line group for Finland.

Next seven days: vs. WSH (Dec. 6), @ PIT (Dec. 7), @ NJ (Dec. 10), vs. ANA (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 64.29%

A resurgent Devils club will be sending four players to this event: Jesper Bratt (Sweden), Jacob Markstrom (Sweden), Jack Hughes (U.S.) and Erik Haula (Finland).

Next seven days: vs. SEA (Dec. 6), vs. COL (Dec. 8), vs. TOR (Dec. 10), vs. LA (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 67.31%

Expanding the tournament to more than only four teams might have resulted in more Hurricanes participation. As it stands, Canes fans can root for the USA (Jaccob Slavin), Canada (Seth Jarvis) or Finland (Sebastian Aho).

Next seven days: @ NYI (Dec. 7), vs. SJ (Dec. 10)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 64.00%

Jake Oettinger is a superb option as the No. 2 goalie for the U.S., and he's joined at the tournament by Finnish teammates Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz.

Next seven days: @ VGK (Dec. 6), vs. CGY (Dec. 8), vs. NSH (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 63.46%

The Kings' sole representative for the tournament is Sweden's Adrian Kempe -- although injured defenseman Drew Doughty could have potentially been in the mix for Canada if he were healthy.

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Dec. 7), @ NYI (Dec. 10), @ NJ (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 62.96%

Unsurprisingly, the reigning Stanley Cup champs are sending a large number of players to this superstar-laden event. Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart will represent Canada; Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola made Team Finland; Gustav Forsling will patrol the blue line for Sweden; and Matthew Tkachuk will skate for the U.S.

Next seven days: vs. SJ (Dec. 7), @ SEA (Dec. 10), @ VAN (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 62.50%

Defenseman Quinn Hughes will join his brother Jack on Team USA, where they'll be joined by forward J.T. Miller. Elsewhere, Elias Pettersson made the cut for Sweden, and Kevin Lankinen is in the goaltending battery for Finland.

Next seven days: vs. CBJ (Dec. 6), vs. TB (Dec. 8), vs. STL (Dec. 10), vs. FLA (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 57.41%

Still a bit of an under-the-radar star nationally, Rasmus Andersson made the cut for Sweden -- and could turn a lot more heads with a big performance.

Next seven days: @ DAL (Dec. 8), @ NSH (Dec. 10), vs. TB (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 57.69%

The Oilers will send three players to the tournament -- despite some projecting there should have been a few more. Connor McDavid is the lone Canadian to make the roster, while Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm will skate for Sweden.

Next seven days: vs. STL (Dec. 7), vs. TB (Dec. 10), @ MIN (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 55.36%

Captain Brad Marchand will run it back one more time for Canada, with forward Elias Lindholm joining Sweden, and Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman getting the nod for Team USA.

Next seven days: vs. PHI (Dec. 7), @ WPG (Dec. 10), @ SEA (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 58.33%

With head coach Jon Cooper behind Canada's bench, he'll have three familiar faces in the mix in Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli. He'll be facing his long-time defensive stalwart Victor Hedman (Sweden), and 2024-25 addition Jake Guentzel (U.S.).

Next seven days: @ VAN (Dec. 8), @ EDM (Dec. 10), @ CGY (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 56.25%

Given the Rangers' red, white and blue uniforms, it's a similar color scheme for Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and Adam Fox. And they'll be joined by Mika Zibanejad (Sweden) and Kaapo Kakko (Finland).

Next seven days: vs. PIT (Dec. 6), vs. SEA (Dec. 8), vs. CHI (Dec. 9), @ BUF (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 51.85%

The Avs' top defense pairing of Cale Makar and Devon Toews will pull the same duty for Canada alongside teammate Nathan MacKinnon, while Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen were selected for Finland.

Next seven days: @ DET (Dec. 7), @ NJ (Dec. 8), @ PIT (Dec. 10), vs. UTA (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 51.92%

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will feature for the Finnish defense, while the Travises (Konecny and Sanheim) made the roster for Canada.

Next seven days: @ BOS (Dec. 7), vs. UTA (Dec. 8), @ CBJ (Dec. 10), vs. DET (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 51.85%

Unlike some other players slated to start for their country in goal at this tournament, Jordan Binnington has his name etched on the Stanley Cup. He's joined by reliable defenseman Colton Parayko.

Next seven days: @ EDM (Dec. 7), @ VAN (Dec. 10), vs. SJ (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 50.00%

Thanks to a wonderful start to the season, Zach Werenski secured a spot on the blue line for the U.S.

Next seven days: @ VAN (Dec. 6), @ WPG (Dec. 8), vs. PHI (Dec. 10), vs. WSH (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 48.15%

At some point, Sidney Crosby and Erik Karlsson will stop making national teams. But that point is not 2025, as Crosby will play for Canada and Karlsson for Sweden.

Next seven days: @ NYR (Dec. 6), vs. TOR (Dec. 7), vs. COL (Dec. 10), @ MTL (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 50.00%

Although many were calling for goaltender Joey Daccord to make Team Canada, he was not one of the three chosen for this event -- joining the rest of the Kraken for an extended vacation in February.

Next seven days: @ NJ (Dec. 6), @ NYR (Dec. 8), vs. FLA (Dec. 10), vs. BOS (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 46.30%

One of the surprises of roster announcement day was Islanders veteran Brock Nelson -- until one considers his versatility and goal-scoring consistency.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (Dec. 7), @ OTT (Dec. 8), vs. LA (Dec. 10), vs. CHI (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 48.08%

Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin joins an impressive group of Swedish defensemen, while netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made the battery for Finland. No bid for Tage Thompson this time.

Next seven days: vs. UTA (Dec. 7), vs. DET (Dec. 9), vs. NYR (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 48.00%

Who knew there was a Finland-to-Utah pipeline for defensemen? The recently acquired Olli Maatta and Juuso Valimaki will rep the UHC at the tournament.

Next seven days: @ BUF (Dec. 7), @ PHI (Dec. 8), vs. MIN (Dec. 10), @ COL (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 46.15%

Dylan Larkin was reportedly always in the plans for Team USA, and he'll spot familiar face Lucas Raymond skating for Sweden in this event.

Next seven days: vs. COL (Dec. 7), @ BUF (Dec. 9), @ PHI (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 43.10%

One day, phenom rookie Macklin Celebrini will be in the mix for a spot on Team Canada, but for now the lone Shark on a 4 Nations roster is Finnish forward Mikael Granlund.

Next seven days: @ FLA (Dec. 7), @ CAR (Dec. 10), @ STL (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 47.92%

Leo Carlsson's trajectory has been strapped to a rocket ship this season, and that continues with his inclusion on Team Sweden for this event; at age 19, he's the youngest player to make one of the four rosters.

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Dec. 6), @ MTL (Dec. 9), @ OTT (Dec. 11), @ TOR (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 48.00%

Brady Tkachuk gets to play with his brother Matthew for Team USA, while netminder Linus Ullmark is part of the dynamite Swedish goaltending group.

Next seven days: vs. NSH (Dec. 7), vs. NYI (Dec. 8), vs. ANA (Dec. 11)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 44.23%

The initial host city's fans will get to cheer on their favorites in most games, as Canada (Sam Montembeault) and Finland (Patrik Laine, Joel Armia) selected Canadiens to fill out their groups.

Next seven days: vs. WSH (Dec. 7), vs. ANA (Dec. 9), vs. PIT (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 37.04%

In an alternate world, Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault are off to fantastic starts for the Preds and they make Team Canada. In this world, the Preds will be repped here by two Swedes -- Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist -- and Finnish netminder Juuse Saros.

Next seven days: @ OTT (Dec. 7), vs. CGY (Dec. 10), @ DAL (Dec. 12)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 34.62%

There was some thought that Canada would select Connor Bedard for this event; that didn't come to pass. But teammate Teuvo Teravainen will be on hand to represent Finland.

Next seven days: vs. WPG (Dec. 7), @ NYR (Dec. 9), @ NYI (Dec. 12)