As the month of January passes the midway mark, we are keeping an eye on the NHL standings; after all, following the All-Star Weekend, the March 8 trade deadline will be here before you know it, and then the playoff races will really heat up.

Thursday night's streaming doubleheader features three teams currently in playoff position, and one that has fared much better since a midseason coaching change. To help get you ready for Minnesota Wild-Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu) and Nashville Predators-Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu), we've assembled this handy fan's guide.

Here are the key players to watch in each matchup, along with other intel courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information:

Thursday, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+/Hulu

Amalie Arena (Tampa, FL)

Power Rankings position: 26

Leading scorer: Kirill Kaprizov: 13 G | 22 A

Record: 18-20-5 (41 points)

Minnesota is 13-10-1 under John Hynes since he took over for the fired Dean Evason on Nov. 28. Evason was fired after the team started 5-10-4, their worst 19-game start since their inaugural season in 2000-01 (4-11-3). In the 24 games Hynes has coached, Minnesota has led after the first period in 10 of those games, tied for the second most in the NHL over that span. Minnesota is 9-1-0 in those games, tied for the second most wins among all NHL teams.

The Wild are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Lightning, despite losing its last two games by multiple goals. Minnesota's seven wins are the tied for the most over a 10-game span against Tampa Bay since the 2016-17 season with five other teams (the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Winnipeg Jets), and occurred during a stretch where the Lightning won two Stanley Cup titles.

Kirill Kaprizov is playing in his third game of the 2024 calendar year after being out from Dec. 30 to Jan. 13 with a lower-body injury. Despite missing seven of the team's 43 games, Kaprizov leads Minnesota in points (35); if he finishes atop the list, it'll be the fourth consecutive season he has done so. Over his last eight games, Kaprizov has 11 points (five goals, six assists), which is tied for the most points over an eight-game span by any player for the Wild this season.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals in the team's 5-0 shutout over the New York Islanders on Monday. With 17 goals through 43 games this season, Eriksson Ek is on pace for a career-high 30 goals this season. Eriksson Ek is taking most of his opportunities from the inner slot, with 99 shot attempts from that area of the ice this season, good for third highest in the NHL this season. Only John Tavares and Zach Hyman rank higher.

Marc Andre-Fleury passed Patrick Roy for sole possession of second on the NHL's all-time goalie wins list (at 552, behind Martin Brodeur at 691) in a 5-0 shutout of the Islanders on Monday. Fleury's shutout was his first this season, and his first since Feb. 23, 2023 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.