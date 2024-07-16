Open Extended Reactions

The Vancouver Canucks agreed to terms with goaltender Arturs Silovs on a two-year contract Tuesday.

Silovs, 23, went 3-0-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage with the Canucks in 2023-24.

He also went 16-11-6 with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 34 games with AHL affiliate Abbotsford.

"Arturs helped us out a lot when called upon last year as he continues to grow and develop as a goalie," general manager Patrick Allvin said. "We expect him to come into training camp and battle for a full-time position with the big club. Our group will continue to work with him to help sharpen his skills and provide him with all the tools necessary to take another step forward in his young career."

Terms of the deal with the Latvia native were not disclosed, but multiple reports said it carries an average annual value of $850,000.

Vancouver drafted Silovs in the sixth round in 2019 and he made his NHL debut in 2022-23, going 3-2-0 with a 2.75 GAA and a .908 save percentage.