The Jets and Penguins swapped top prospects in a significant trade Thursday, with Winnipeg sending forward Rutger McGroarty to Pittsburgh for forward Brayden Yager.

McGroarty, 20, was selected 14th overall by Winnipeg in the 2022 NHL draft; Yager was picked in the same slot -- No. 14 -- by Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Jets had failed to sign McGroarty to an entry-level contract after he expressed concern about what a future in Winnipeg might look like for him, and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff had been looking for a trade partner since.

Rutger McGroarty had 16 goals and 52 points in 36 games for the Michigan Wolverines last season and was an All-Big Ten first-team selection. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire

McGroarty, a Nebraska native, had declared in April his intent to return to the University of Michigan for the upcoming 2024-25 season after scoring 16 goals and 52 points in 36 games for the Wolverines last season. But with him signing an entry-level deal with the Penguins on Thursday, those plans have changed.

In return for McGroarty, Winnipeg has acquired a promising player from Pittsburgh.

Yager, 19, a two-way center with good finish who can play in all situations, just signed his own entry-level contract with the Penguins in July. That came on the heels of him helping the Moose Jaw Warriors win the WHL championship last season on the strength of a 95-point regular season and a dominant 27-point showing in the playoffs.

"We had a difficult decision to make with this trade because we hold Brayden Yager in such a high regard as a person and prospect," Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. "After much consideration, we decided that the opportunity to add Rutger McGroarty was ultimately in the best interest of the Penguins. Rutger possesses the combination of ability, leadership and competitiveness that the Penguins need to achieve our goals in the short and long run. We look forward to welcoming Rutger and his family to the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins."

It's likely McGroarty is closer to appearing in the NHL than Yager, and that's good news for the Penguins, who failed to reach the postseason in consecutive years and could use an influx of young talent.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound McGroarty plays a heavy game with a solid mix of skill and speed. At Michigan, he was a Hobey Baker nominee and earned slots on the All-Big Ten first team and the All-Big Ten tournament team.

Both Yager and McGroarty played in the world junior hockey championships in Sweden this year.

McGroarty was the United States captain and had five goals and four assists as the Americans took the gold medal. Yager scored two goals with three assists for Canada, which finished fifth in the event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.