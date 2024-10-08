Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken selected Jordan Eberle as their captain Tuesday moments before their season opening 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues, filling the last void at that spot among the NHL's 32 teams.

Every team in the league has a captain for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The Utah Hockey Club recently announced Clayton Keller as their captain, and the Buffalo Sabres put the "C" on young leader Rasmus Dahlin before they opened their season in Prague. The other new captains this year are Anaheim's Radko Gudas, Chicago's Nick Foligno and Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman, the successor to Steven Stamkos, who was not re-signed and left for Nashville in free agency.

Many teams in recent years have chosen to go without a captain and instead rely on a leadership group of three alternates wearing an "A" on their jerseys.