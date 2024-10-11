Macklin Celebrini finds the back of the net and breaks the scoreless tie for the Sharks with his first career goal in the NHL. (0:46)

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft, is being evaluated for a lower-body injury and missed the team's practice Friday.

Coach Ryan Warsofsky said he didn't know if Celebrini would be available for the Sharks' home game Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks because he was being evaluated.

Celebrini had been dealing with a lower-body injury during training camp and the preseason.

Warsofsky didn't provide additional comment on the circumstances.

Celebrini, 18, made history in his NHL debut, scoring a goal and recording an assist in the Sharks' 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues at home on Thursday.

The goal came 7:01 into the game, when Celebrini tried a pass from the right circle to teammate William Eklund in the slot. The puck deflected off Blues defenseman Matt Kessel's leg and went past goaltender Joel Hofer.

It was the second-fastest goal for a No. 1 pick in his debut, bested only by Mario Lemieux's score 2:59 into his first game for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Celebrini is the sixth-youngest player, at 18 years and 119 days, to score in his NHL debut.

He added his first assist to Tyler Toffoli at the 17:14 mark of the first period.

Celebrini had 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games last season as a freshman at Boston University. At 17, he became the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Award, voted as the top men's player in the NCAA.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.