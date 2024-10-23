Brandon Hagel scores three straight goals in the second period to give the Lightning a 5-2 lead over the Devils. (1:32)

NEWARK, N.J. -- Brandon Hagel produced his first career natural hat trick, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning outlasted the New Jersey Devils 8-5 on Tuesday night in an offensive tussle between two teams that are trying to be more defense-minded this season.

Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel and Janis Moser also scored to help the Lightning end a two-game skid. Anthony Cirelli had four assists and Jonas Johansson stopped 28 shots for the Lightning, who were on the back end of back-to-back games.

A natural hat trick -- when a player scores three consecutive goals -- is rare, especially for Hagel, who had only one hat trick, the traditional kind, in his career. But he's off to a solid start this season, and how has five goals this season.

"I think I've got to give credit to everyone playing the right way," Hagel said on the game broadcast aired on the FanDuel Sports Network. "We're just doing the right things out there, making the right plays."

Timo Meier scored two goals and Jack Hughes, Nathan Bastian and Stefan Noesen each had one for the Devils, who have lost three of four (1-2-1) after winning four of their first five. Jake Allen finished with 29 saves.

New Jersey led 2-1 early in the second period before Tampa Bay scored five straight goals later in the period, three from Hagel.

"Everyone's coming together as a team here," Hagel said, "and I'm just happy that some of them ended on my stick."

Hagel worked quick, too, scoring at 9:27, 13:01 and 15:52 of the second period.

"We need to continue to grow as a team," Hagel said. "This is our sixth game here, it's still just the little details, and teaching points."

Moser's third period short-handed goal carried 136 feet, ricocheting off the side boards past Allen to push the Lightning's lead to 8-4.

New Jersey is now 1-2-1 at home, getting outscored 18-15 in those four games. New Jersey has given up 14 goals in the past two games, both home losses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.