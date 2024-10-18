Open Extended Reactions

There is still quite a bit of the 2024-25 NHL season left to be played. But after a week and change in the books, there are some clear early risers (and fallers) on our rankings of all 32 clubs.

But beyond the new 1-32 list, do you need some help with your fantasy hockey roster? If so, you're in luck, because Sean Allen and Victoria Matiash have provided a waiver wire target from each team.

How we rank: A panel of ESPN hockey commentators, analysts, reporters and editors sends in a 1-32 poll based on the games through Wednesday, which generates our master list here.

Note: Previous ranking for each team refers to the previous edition, published Oct. 7. Points percentages are through Thursday's games.

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 80.0%

Logan Stankoven, F (68.8% available, 1.9 FPPG, 7.6 fantasy points): The rookie is contributing from wherever coach Pete DeBoer plunks him in the lineup, be it on the top unit or elsewhere. Through his first four games, the versatile youngster provided an assist on goals by five different teammates, including one on the power play.

Next seven days: vs. EDM (Oct. 19), @ BUF (Oct. 22), @ BOS (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 87.5%

Will Cuylle, F (98.5% available, 2.3 FPPG, 7.0 fantasy points): Reilly Smith would be the only other likely available place to look, but there's more potential in Cuylle getting enough minutes to earn a fantasy-relevant amount of hits and shots. It looks like this third line will get enough 5-on-5 minutes to do the job.

Next seven days: @ TOR (Oct. 19), @ MTL (Oct. 22), vs. FLA (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 75.0%

Anthony Stolarz, G (66.9% available, 13.8 FPPG, 4.6 fantasy points): With a head start on an injured Joseph Woll, Stolarz is doing his best to create some early separation for the crease-share lead. A permanent 60-40 share is more than enough for fantasy stardom on this winning team.

Next seven days: vs. NYR (Oct. 19), vs. TB (Oct. 21), @ CBJ (Oct. 22), vs. STL (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 58.3%

Anton Lundell, F (93.3% available, 2.0 FPPG, 7.8 fantasy points): With Aleksander Barkov to miss at least the rest of the month, Lundell is a top-line center for the Cats with Sam Reinhart on his wing. It's not a shock he has four points in three games since Barkov was hurt.

Next seven days: vs. VGK (Oct. 19), vs. MIN (Oct. 22), @ NYR (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 71.4%

Jake Allen, G (88.5% available, 16.4 FPPG, 8.2 fantasy points): Early returns suggest this will be a beneficial arrangement between Allen and Jacob Markstrom this season. Even with a 40% crease share, it looks like Allen is worth having on daily-lineup rosters.

Next seven days: vs. WSH (Oct. 19), vs. TB (Oct. 22), @ DET (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 100.0%

Gabriel Vilardi, F (86.7% available, 0.8 FPPG, 2.5 fantasy points): As long as he remains a fixture on the Jets' top line and power play with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, Vilardi will put up impressive scoring numbers in short order -- just as he did last season, when not out injured.

Next seven days: vs. SJ (Oct. 18), vs. PIT (Oct. 20), @ STL (Oct. 22), @ SEA (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 60.0%

Ilya Samsonov, G (48.3% available, 6.4 FPPG, 6.4 fantasy points): You can bet your bottom casino chip Samsonov intends to challenge Adin Hill for the starter's gig with one of the better teams in the West. Including preseason play, the former Leaf and Capital has performed well to this point.

Next seven days: @ FLA (Oct. 19), vs. LA (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 60.0%

Pavel Zacha, F (71.0% available, 1.1 FPPG, 4.6 fantasy points): Zacha held on to his role as linemate to David Pastrnak, splitting faceoff duties on the top line with Elias Lindholm. What really juices him for fantasy is that he also stays with them both when the Bruins go on the power play.

Next seven days: @ UTAH (Oct. 19), @ NSH (Oct. 22), vs. DAL (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 100.0%

J.J. Moser, D (96.1% available, 2.1 FPPG, 2.1 fantasy points): Victor Hedman's new defense partner plays a physical game and will be due a ton of ice time thanks to his running mate. The blocked shot statistics should help keep him on the fringes of roster-worthy.

Next seven days: @ OTT (Oct. 19), @ TOR (Oct. 21), @ NJ (Oct. 22), vs. MIN (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 40.0%

Viktor Arvidsson, F (51.5% available, 0.6 FPPG, 2.4 fantasy points): No, it hasn't been a great start, but fresh on-ice chemistry often isn't forged overnight. As long as coach Kris Knoblauch is sticking with Arvidsson in his top six, fantasy managers in deeper leagues should do the same. The production will come.

Next seven days: @ DAL (Oct. 19), vs. CAR (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 50.0%

Shayne Gostisbehere, D (68.4% available, 1.4 FPPG, 1.4 fantasy points): It's only two games, but 20 minutes of average ice time is above expectations. We knew Gostisbehere could steal power-play time, but the added counting minutes is huge for his fantasy output.

Next seven days: @ PIT (Oct. 18), @ STL (Oct. 19), @ EDM (Oct. 22), @ CGY (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 75.0%

Jake Middleton, D (77.7% available, 2.9 FPPG, 11.5 fantasy points): The Wild blueliner is worth his fantasy salt in any league that rewards hits and blocked shots. Brock Faber's top-pairing partner can also be counted on for pitching in on the production side enough to average 2.0 FPPG.

Next seven days: @ CBJ (Oct. 19), @ FLA (Oct. 22), @ TB (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 70.0%

Barrett Hayton, F (65.4% available, 2.7 FPPG, 13.3 fantasy points): Clayton Keller's center has earned at least one point in all five games to launch 2024-25, comprising four goals and two assists. Unlike Keller and winger Dylan Guenther, Hayton remains available in more than half of ESPN fantasy leagues. For now.

Next seven days: vs. BOS (Oct. 19), vs. OTT (Oct. 22), vs. COL (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 100.0%

Jonathan Huberdeau, F (41.9% available, 3.2 FPPG, 12.7 fantasy points): The Flames' trio of Huberdeau, Martin Pospisil and Anthony Mantha have combined for 15 points through four games. Of those three, Huberdeau is the only member of the club's top power play.

Next seven days: @ SEA (Oct. 19), vs. PIT (Oct. 22), vs. CAR (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 60.0%

Joel Blomqvist, G (98.6% available, 8.8 FPPG, 2.9 fantasy points): This is becoming less and less speculative. The pump is primed for a hostile takeover of the crease by the talented, young netminder. Tristan Jarry has been shaky and Alex Nedeljkovic is injured. More solid starts could force the Pens' hand.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (Oct. 18), @ WPG (Oct. 20), @ CGY (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 60.0%

Brandt Clarke, D (82.6% available, 2.4 FPPG, 9.5 fantasy points): Filling in for Drew Doughty on the Kings' No. 1 power play, the eighth overall draft selection (2021) has three assists with the extra skater, plus another at even strength, though four games. Doughty isn't expected back until late December at the earliest.

Next seven days: @ ANA (Oct. 20), @ VGK (Oct. 22), vs. SJ (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 0.0%

Casey Mittelstadt, F (68.3% available, 2.5 FPPG, 9.8 fantasy points): The Colorado center has more goals than Nathan MacKinnon. That trend won't last, but a temporary spot on the top power-play unit ensures Mittelstadt will continue to produce with the extra skater. Then more at even strength once Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen and others are back in the mix.

Next seven days: vs. ANA (Oct. 18), @ SJ (Oct. 20), @ SEA (Oct. 22), @ UTAH (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 50.0%

Maxim Tsyplakov, F (97.3% available, 1.5 FPPG, 4.4 fantasy points): Though Anthony Duclair is another tempting option, the unknown upside of Tsyplakov is admittedly intriguing. Especially with the Isles giving him ample ice time (17:39 per game) and power-play time (3:04).

Next seven days: vs. MTL (Oct. 19), vs. DET (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 50.0%

Jake DeBrusk, F (60.0% available, 1.8 FPPG, 5.5 fantasy points): Any fantasy manager who believes Elias Pettersson will soon return to form should also anticipate solid numbers from his new winger. DeBrusk has 70-point potential alongside Pettersson when the center hits his best level.

Next seven days: @ PHI (Oct. 19), @ CHI (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 50.0%

Josh Norris, F (87.1% available, 3.4 FPPG, 10.2 fantasy points): Off to a hot start, Norris is making us forget the injury-riddled recent seasons we've endured. As is the theme for early season fantasy targets, he's fueling his stats with power-play opportunities.

Next seven days: vs. TB (Oct. 19), @ UTAH (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 0.0%

Gustav Nyquist, F (74.2% available, 0.4 FPPG, 1.1 fantasy points): Give it a minute. Nyquist registered only four points in his first month with the Predators last season, then wrapped up with 75 total. As long as the veteran winger sticks on a scoring line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly, we'll see an uptick in production soon.

Next seven days: vs. DET (Oct. 19), vs. BOS (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 60.0%

Jordan Eberle, F (88.0% available, 2.6 FPPG, 10.0 fantasy points): The Kraken's new captain is off to a hot start, potting three goals and an assist through his first four contests. A gig on a new-look power play -- including Vegas export Chandler Stephenson -- offers additional fantasy promise.

Next seven days: vs. CGY (Oct. 19), vs. COL (Oct. 22), vs. WPG (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 66.7%

Tom Wilson, F (74.0% available, 4.2 FPPG, 4.2 fantasy points): This is still Tom "Bodycheck" Wilson we are talking about. The Caps have an upgraded top six, and he's still a major part of it. He should be rostered in more leagues.

Next seven days: @ NJ (Oct. 19), @ PHI (Oct. 22), vs. PHI (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 60.0%

Philip Broberg, D (92.0% available, 1.7 FPPG, 6.9 fantasy points): Heading into Thursday's tilt with the Islanders, the eighth overall draft selection (2019) has pitched in a point per game through four. A regular top-four role and spot on the secondary power play should result in a breakout season from the former Oiler.

Next seven days: vs. CAR (Oct. 19), vs. WPG (Oct. 22), @ TOR (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 37.5%

Jamie Drysdale, D (93.1% available, 1.6 FPPG, 3.2 fantasy points): A healthy Drysdale came in with the quarterback job on the power play, supplanting Cam York despite York's success last season. This Flyers' power play was brutal in 2023-24, but the talent has been upgraded thanks to rookie Matvei Michkov.

Next seven days: vs. VAN (Oct. 19), vs. WSH (Oct. 22), @ WSH (Oct. 23)

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 25.0%

Owen Power, D (67.5% available, 1.4 FPPG, 5.4 fantasy points): While we could make an argument for Power or his defense partner Bowen Byram, Power is the one getting blue-line time on the first unit for the power play alongside Rasmus Dahlin.

Next seven days: @ CHI (Oct. 19), vs. DAL (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 25.0%

J.T. Compher, F (93.4% available, 1.6 FPPG, 4.9 fantasy points): It might not last because it's currently at the expense of both Alex DeBrincat and Vladimir Tarasenko, but Compher is rolling on the top power-play unit. It's his only access to ice time with Dylan Larkin, which is key in Detroit.

Next seven days: @ NSH (Oct. 19), @ NYI (Oct. 22), vs. NJ (Oct. 24)

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 40.0%

Kirby Dach, F (93.8% available, 1.3 FPPG, 5.1 fantasy points): The Habs are light on fantasy options beyond the top line, but Dach joins them on the power play. He has had plenty of power-play time, averaging 4:31 across the first four games.

Next seven days: @ NYI (Oct. 19), vs. NYR (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 66.7%

Lukas Dostal, G (86.6% available, 7.1 FPPG, 14.2 fantasy points): One shutout win against the Sharks and a lively hard-fought victory over a spunky Utah bunch suggests the Ducks' current No. 1 could serve as a viable option in the deepest of fantasy leagues. At least until John Gibson (appendectomy) returns, and when the matchup makes sense.

Next seven days: @ COL (Oct. 18), vs. LA (Oct. 20), vs. SJ (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 50.0%

Kent Johnson, F (94.9% available, 3.0 FPPG, 6.1 fantasy points): The skill has been there all along, so it's no surprise that 20:12 of ice time per game in the early stages of the season has teased out results. Ice time and power-play time are the keys to his success, and he's getting both.

Next seven days: vs. MIN (Oct. 19), vs. TOR (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 50.0%

Alec Martinez, D (96.4% available, 2.3 FPPG, 9.0 fantasy points): Though currently on IR, the veteran defenseman has been back to his shot-blocking ways. Martinez finished with 165 blocks last season, despite playing only 55 games. He also pitches in more points than the typical high-end shot-blocking defender. He'll be out until at least Oct. 25, but a good stash for your bench.

Next seven days: vs. BUF (Oct. 19), vs. VAN (Oct. 22)

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 25.0%

Jake Walman, D (87.1% available, 2.0 FPPG, 6.0 fantasy points): The Sharks defender is eager to both shoot on net and block a good number of opposing shots. He's also pegged to provide a hearty serving of time on ice, including quality minutes on the club's No. 1 power play.

Next seven days: @ WPG (Oct. 18), vs. COL (Oct. 20), @ ANA (Oct. 22), @ LA (Oct. 24)