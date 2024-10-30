Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded defenseman Timothy Liljegren to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Matt Benning, a 2025 third-round draft selection and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Toronto will receive the earlier of the Sharks' two third-round selections in 2025.

Liljegren has been a healthy scratch for the Leafs in nine of 10 games to open this season, the first under coach Craig Berube. In 197 career games, Liljegren has totaled 14 goals and 65 points, while adding one assist in 13 playoff tilts.

Drafted 17th by Toronto in 2017, Liljegren, 25, started out with promise in the organization, helping the Toronto Marlies -- the team's American Hockey League affiliate -- secure their first Calder Cup championship as the AHL's youngest defenseman in 2017-18.

Liljegren graduated to the NHL full time in 2021-22 along with Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe. Liljegren eventually worked his way into a top-four role on Toronto's back end while averaging nearly 18 minutes per game. The right-shot defender often saw his role reduced in the postseason, however, and he frequently was chided for having a less well-rounded game than some of the Leafs' other options.

While Toronto general manager Brad Treliving offered Liljegren a two-year, $6 million extension over the summer, the GM also targeted increased physicality with signees Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

It was immediately clear in training camp that Berube, who replaced the fired Keefe in May, wouldn't be prioritizing a place for Liljegren, and the new coach sat him in favor of Conor Timmins and Philippe Myers.

Liljegren will have a fresh start in San Jose, where the rebuilding Sharks will have the time -- and role -- for Liljegren to be back in a top-four slot.

His struggles did ultimately impact his trade value, leaving the Leafs with just two lower draft picks and veteran defenseman Benning in return. The 30-year-old Benning has appeared in seven games this season with zero points.