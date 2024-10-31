Anze Kopitar sets up Kevin Fiala for the power-play goal vs. Golden Knights. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists, including the his 800th career assist, as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist, and Warren Foegele, Alex Laferriere and Joel Edmundson also scored for Los Angeles, which has won three of its past four. Brandt Clarke added three assists and Mikey Anderson had two assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

Kopitar's assist on Fiala's power-play goal at 6:23 of the third period made him the fifth player born outside of North America to reach 800 assists, joining Jaromir Jagr (1,155), Evgeni Malkin (809), Nicklas Lidstrom (878) and Henrik Sedin (830). Kopitar also joins Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby (1,013) and Malkin along with Detroit's Patrick Kane (818) as active skaters to reach the milestone.

Pavel Dorofeyev had two goals, and Tanner Pearson also scored for Vegas. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots.