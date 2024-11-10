Open Extended Reactions

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Alex Iafallo and Vladislav Namestnikov each had a goal and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday to set an NHL record with 14 wins in their first 15 games this season.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Jets, who closed out a perfect four-game homestand. Cole Perfetti had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Winnipeg went 2-for-5 with the man advantage, compared to 0-for-4 for Dallas.

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars with 1:22 remaining. It was his fifth this season.

Jake Oettinger stopped 11 of 15 shots for Dallas (8-5-0) before being replaced by Casey DeSmith midway through the second period. DeSmith made 10 saves.

Winnipeg jumped in front when Iafallo scored a power-play goal 7:28 into the first period. It was Iafallo's second goal of the season.

Ehlers added another power-play goal 7:14 into the second. Ehlers' ninth goal lifted the Jets to a 4-0 lead.