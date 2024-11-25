Open Extended Reactions

TORONTO -- The Utah Hockey Club said players were forced to walk to their game against the Maple Leafs after their bus got stuck in Toronto traffic Sunday night.

The team posted a video on social media of team members walking to Scotiabank Arena, with player Maveric Lamoureux saying the bus was "not moving at all."

Several city streets had been closed during the day for an annual Santa Claus parade.

The Maple Leafs earned their fourth consecutive win by defeating Utah 3-2.

The viral incident prompted Ontario Premier Doug Ford to call the congestion "embarrassing" and "unacceptable," highlighting his government's plan to address the city's gridlock through bike lane legislation.

It wasn't the first time a Toronto visitor had to ditch their vehicle to make it to an event on time.

In June, former One Direction band member Niall Horan had to walk through traffic to get to his concert at Scotiabank Arena.