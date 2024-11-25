Fantasy hockey free agents: "New coach bump" for the Blues?

Open Extended Reactions

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Are we now in for some "new coach bump" magic in Missouri? Along with invested fantasy managers, the Blues faithful certainly hope so. Unemployed for some 130-ish hours, Jim Montgomery is back behind an NHL bench, replacing Drew Bannister as head coach in St. Louis. Not that jarring of a move, considering how the club has underachieved to date. Without a win in regulation since Nov. 5, something had to give. At least now there's the potential of a new figure bringing a fresh approach, and kick in the pants, to a club that should be enjoying a greater rate of success.

First and foremost, I'm looking at Jordan Binnington to benefit from a potential turnaround, however minor. The No. 1 netminder hasn't played all that poorly, considering how little scoring support he's received. Only the Blackhawks and Bruins have produced fewer goals/game (2.36) this season. A renewed approach to team defense, while acknowledging that the blue line is pretty banged up, should also help. Available in almost half of ESPN Fantasy leagues, Binnington could be worth a swing if your fantasy goaltending isn't up to snuff.

Up front, Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich stand out as performers worth checking in on, availability-wise. Averaging 0.95 points/game in his previous three years with the Blues, Buchnevich is well overdue to improve on his current numbers. Thomas is already proving valuable since returning from injury, pacing out at 2.4 fantasy points in standard ESPN Fantasy competition. Jake Neighbours is another top-six skater who's already showing signs of contributing handsomely on more of a regular basis, and the young forward only rostered in 8.2% of leagues.

As far as the club's blueliners are concerned, I'm interested to see if Montgomery sticks with Justin Faulk on the No. 1 power play. Ranked in the bottom quarter of the league, the Blues need to be better with the extra skater, while Faulk has all of two such special teams' points thus far. Due back soon after losing almost a month to a lower-body injury, Philip Broberg could serve as a more effective option on that top unit. Worth keeping an eye on, anyway.

Forwards

Sean Monahan, F, Columbus Blue Jackets (rostered in 45.1% of ESPN leagues): The Blue Jackets are scoring in bunches these days, including the club's top center. Earning eight assists and one goal in his past five games, Monahan is providing serious value to just about any roster. I also appreciate top-six forward Kent Johnson (19.6%) as largely available in his return from injury, along with Monahan's linemate, Dmitri Voronkov (3.6%), in deeper fantasy competition.

Jonathan Drouin, F, Colorado Avalanche (16.3%): After recovering from an upper-body issue, and back to skating on a top line with Nathan MacKinnon, Drouin has two goals and two assists in his past three games. Also know that after his own three-game warm-up, Valeri Nichushkin (43.6%) finally erupted for a goal and two helpers against the Panthers Saturday. That should help open the floodgates for the dynamic power forward.

Defensemen

Jake Walman, D, San Jose Sharks (39.5%): Since returning from injury mid-month, the top-pair defender/power-play performer has pitched in four points, 18 shots, and seven blocked-shots through five contests. Recommended as a streamer a week ago, Walman now merits consideration as a full-timer in all but the shallowest of ESPN Fantasy leagues. At least as long as he's contributing in such productive fashion.

Goaltenders

David Rittich, G, Los Angeles Kings (7.5%): A little more scoring support from his teammates would be nice. Still, despite the Kings averaging 2.00 goals/game, Rittich has nonetheless managed to string together a 2-1-0 record, .947 SV%, and 1.01 GAA since seizing the No. 1 goaltending reins in L.A. As long as Darcy Kuemper remains sidelined, Rittich deserves attention from any fantasy manager in need of goaltending help.

Spencer Martin, G, Carolina Hurricanes (1.4%): First we need to learn more about the severity of Pyotr Kochetkov's upper-body injury. Forced from Saturday's game in Columbus after getting hit in the head by teammate Sean Walker in OT, the Hurricanes' netminder could be out a while. Expect an update early this week. If Kochetkov is to miss significant time, while Frederik Andersen also remains shelved, Martin could see an increase in action in the immediate future. At least until GM Eric Tulsky brings in outside help. Just keep in mind, the 'Canes face the Stars, Rangers, and Panthers (twice) this week. Perhaps not the friendliest schedule.

See also:

Short-term streamers

Vancouver Canucks: Providing the additional benefit of playing during this week's two lightly-scheduled dates (Tuesday and Sunday), the Canucks, and their 7-1-0 away record, remain on the road, making stops in Boston, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, and Detroit. Top-six forwards Jake DeBrusk -- who finally erupted for three points against the Senators over the weekend -- Kiefer Sherwood, and Conor Garland are likely to be available in most leagues.

Boston Bruins: Like the Canucks, the Bruins also play Tuesday and Sunday, when most other teams are off. Sporting a 2-0 record under new coach Joe Sacco, they also stand to benefit from facing the two most generous teams in the NHL (Canadiens and Penguins). Firing nine shots on net in his past two games, it's only a matter of time before Pavel Zacha -- rostered in only 11% of ESPN Fantasy leagues -- rediscovers his scoring groove. I like the top-line/No. 1 power play center to do just that in the coming days.

Brendan Gallagher, F, Montreal Canadiens (5.1%): Hosting Utah Tuesday, before hitting the road to battle the Blue Jackets, Rangers, and Bruins Sunday, Montreal's skaters stand to make some productive hay this jam-packed week. Like Gallagher, who has six goals and four assists in his past dozen contests.

Joey Daccord, G, Seattle Kraken (57.7%): The Seattle netminder hasn't played a bad game all month, boasting a 5-2-0 record, .935 SV%, and 1.74 GAA. The Kraken face both the Sharks and Ducks twice this week. How Daccord is still available in more than 40% of ESPN Fantasy leagues is a bit of a puzzler. At least at present.

Jake Allen, G, New Jersey Devils (11.7%): Allen has been good to outstanding when offered the chance to sub in for Jacob Markstrom this month. The veteran netminder appeals as a streaming or Daily Fantasy option if/when offered the opportunity against Detroit or Washington later this week.