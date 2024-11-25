Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is out indefinitely after entering concussion protocol, the team confirmed Monday.

Kochetkov left the ice after a collision with teammate Sean Walker during overtime of Saturday night's game at Columbus, which the Blue Jackets won in a shootout.

"You see some guys bounce back really quick, and some guys it takes longer," head coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

The Hurricanes were already without netminder Frederik Andersen for 8-12 weeks due to knee surgery. Spencer Martin will be the primary goaltender until Kochetkov can return.

Kochetkov, 25, is 10-2-0 with a .904 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against average in 13 starts this season, his fourth with the Hurricanes.