          Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov in concussion protocol

          • Field Level Media
          Nov 25, 2024, 05:33 PM

          Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is out indefinitely after entering concussion protocol, the team confirmed Monday.

          Kochetkov left the ice after a collision with teammate Sean Walker during overtime of Saturday night's game at Columbus, which the Blue Jackets won in a shootout.

          "You see some guys bounce back really quick, and some guys it takes longer," head coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

          The Hurricanes were already without netminder Frederik Andersen for 8-12 weeks due to knee surgery. Spencer Martin will be the primary goaltender until Kochetkov can return.

          Kochetkov, 25, is 10-2-0 with a .904 save percentage and a 2.42 goals-against average in 13 starts this season, his fourth with the Hurricanes.