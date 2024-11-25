Open Extended Reactions

The NHL coaching carousel spun a little earlier than usual this season.

The Boston Bruins fired Jim Montgomery after 20 games. The St. Louis Blues hired Montgomery just five days later to replace Drew Bannister, whom they promoted last season on an interim basis after 28 games to replace Craig Berube. Bannister's tenure as the Blues' official head coach lasted only 22 games.

Such is life for a struggling team. The salary cap and player contracts make roster overhauls difficult -- and it's not as if the general manager is going to fire himself for a poorly constructed team. So coaches take the fall or give new hope. A tale as old as time.

These two coaching changes probably won't be the last in the NHL this season. Some other seats are getting increasingly toasty.

Here's a temperature check on the NHL's coaching hot seats for all 32 teams, including insight from sources within the coaching community.