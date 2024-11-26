        <
        >

          Devils' Timo Meier suspended one game for cross-check

          • Associated Press
          Nov 26, 2024, 08:32 PM

          NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier has been suspended without pay for one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux in a game on Monday night.

          The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Tuesday.

          The incident happened at 12:17 of the third period. Meier was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

          Under the terms of the CBA, Meier will forfeit $45,833. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.