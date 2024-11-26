Open Extended Reactions

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier has been suspended without pay for one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux in a game on Monday night.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Tuesday.

The incident happened at 12:17 of the third period. Meier was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Under the terms of the CBA, Meier will forfeit $45,833. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.