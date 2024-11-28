Open Extended Reactions

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jordan Binnington stopped 31 shots for the 16th shutout of his career and set the St. Louis record with his 152nd victory as the Blues beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Binnington's franchise-record win came in the 298th game of his NHL career and moved him past Mike Liut.

It might be an individual record, but it takes a whole team.



Congratulations Binner on a franchise-record 152 wins. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/dtX6ha5JAM — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 28, 2024

Dylan Holloway had two goals and Robert Thomas scored nine seconds into the game for the Blues, missing by one second the NHL record held by two players for the fastest game-opening goal. Thomas and two others scored in nine seconds. Justin Faulk, Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Saad and Jake Neighbours recorded assists.

St. Louis did all of its scoring in the first period.

Jacob Markstrom, who was appearing in his 500th career game, stopped 15 shots for New Jersey, which outshot the Blues 32-18.

New Jersey managed just seven shots in three power-play chances.

The Devils were without forward Timo Meier, who was suspended for one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux in the face in Monday's 5-2 victory.