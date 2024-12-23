Open Extended Reactions

Rivalries can often bring the toughest of matchups and pettiest of posts after the game. On Monday, the New Jersey Devils proved the latter part true.

The Devils handled the New York Rangers 5-0 at home behind two goals and an assist from center Jack Hughes. It marked New Jersey's second win over their cross-river rivals this season, the first of which came earlier this month in a 5-1 game.

After this particular victory, the Devils went on the offensive on social media.

First, New Jersey edited a video of New York's draft party at Madison Square Garden in 2019 when the crowd celebrated the Devils selecting Hughes at No. 1 -- fans wanted winger Kaapo Kakko, whom the Rangers picked at No. 2.

The Devils added an "L" on the jumbotron and emphasized the letter in the caption. They even played the video on their jumbotron while up 4-0 during the game and included Hughes' in-game reaction to the clip.

ceLebrate good times. pic.twitter.com/OAJ8upgmEV — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 23, 2024

Deemed the "Battle of the Hudson," New Jersey offered its opponents safe travels across the Hudson -- but with a twist. The Devils edited the Rangers' logo on a floating dumpster fire, a final jab at the team with a 16-17-1 record.

Safe travels across the Hudson. pic.twitter.com/0zgZbQ47E1 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 23, 2024

New York will face its rivals two more times this season: Jan. 9 and April 5. For now, however, New Jersey has the last laugh.