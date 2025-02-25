Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his left pectoral tendon.

Copp, who is expected to be sidelined for four to six months, was injured in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. He was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Copp has 10 goals, 23 points, 8 penalty minutes and 35 blocks in 56 games this season.

The Winnipeg Jets selected Copp in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL draft. He has 114 goals, 186 assists, a plus-73 rating, 149 penalty minutes and 371 blocks in 700 regular-season games for the Jets (2014-2022), New York Rangers (2022) and Red Wings (2022-present).

Copp also has 9 goals, 26 points and 16 penalty minutes in 54 playoff games.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.