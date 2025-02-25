Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Red Wings placed veteran center Andrew Copp on injured reserve Monday with an undisclosed injury, and the team has no timeline for his return.

In a corresponding move, the Red Wings recalled center Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

Copp, 30, was injured in the second period of Detroit's 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Copp missed the Red Wings' 5-4 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, and he will not travel with the team for Tuesday's game at the Wild.

"We will know a lot more [Tuesday]," coach Todd McLellan said Monday after practice, "but it looks like it might be longer than we anticipated."

Copp has 10 goals, 23 points, 8 penalty minutes and 35 blocks in 56 games this season.

The Winnipeg Jets selected Copp in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL draft. He has 114 goals, 186 assists, a plus-73 rating, 149 penalty minutes and 371 blocks in 700 regular-season games for the Jets (2014-2022), New York Rangers (2022) and Red Wings (2022-present).

Copp also has 9 goals, 26 points and 16 penalty minutes in 54 playoff games.

Dries, 30, last played in the NHL in the 2022-23 season for the Vancouver Canucks. He has 16 goals, 26 assists, 59 penalty minutes and 68 blocks in 122 games for the Colorado Avalanche (2018-21) and Canucks (2021-23).

Earlier in the day, Detroit sent veteran goaltender Ville Husso to the Ducks for future considerations. Husso had also been playing with Grand Rapids after being demoted earlier this season.

